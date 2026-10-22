6 Dead After Manendragarh-Kelhari Bus Carrying 40 Passengers Crashes Into Tree in Chhattisgarh, Over 30 Injured

A passenger bus carrying around 40 people crashed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh district on Thursday, killing six people and leaving more than 30 injured. The impact badly damaged the front of the bus, while four injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition. The accident occurred at the Semarmathani turn as the bus travelled from Manendragarh to Kelhari. Women and children were among those hurt in the crash. The bus owner and driver were also among the deceased.

Semarmathani Turn Crash Leaves Bus Front Wrecked

According to initial information, the bus suddenly lost control at the turn before crashing into a roadside tree. The force of the collision left the vehicle’s front section severely damaged, trapping passengers and triggering an urgent rescue effort. The cause of the bus losing control has not been established in the information available.

Villagers Rush to Rescue Trapped Passengers

Nearby villagers were among the first to reach the accident site. They helped evacuate passengers from the damaged bus before police and health department teams arrived.

Personnel from Kelhari police station and a medical team reached the scene after receiving information about the crash. The injured were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Hospital Treats More Than 30 Accident Victims

Manendragarh Hospital Superintendent Dr Swapnil Tiwari said treatment was underway for 30 people injured in the accident. Four victims were reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns about the severity of the crash. The latest reported toll stands at six deaths, with medical teams continuing to treat the injured.

Rajasthan Bus-Autorickshaw Collision Kills Three

In a separate road accident in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Thursday, three people were killed when a roadways bus collided head-on with an autorickshaw. Police said the speeding bus, travelling from Bhinmal to Udaipur, struck the three-wheeler. The autorickshaw was carrying Kailash, a resident of Muthala Kamba village, his mother Lalita, sister Suman and younger brother Raju.

Kailash, Lalita and Suman were reported among the dead, while Raju sustained injuries. The two crashes in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan highlight the deadly consequences of road accidents, with multiple families affected in a single day.