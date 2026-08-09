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Home > Regionals News > 6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

Six people from Gujarat were killed in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after their car collided with a speeding container truck.

Madhya Pradesh road accident. (Source:AI)
Madhya Pradesh road accident. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 18:05 IST

In a horrific road accident, at least six people were killed when their car collided with a speeding container truck in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The devastating incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the village of Panchak Vasa, located four kilometers from Badnawar town.   

6 Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident 

According to police reports, the victims all residents of Gujarat were traveling in a Maruti Eeco van. They were reportedly returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The collision took place on the Badnawar-Ujjain four-lane highway when the container truck, which was allegedly moving on the wrong side of the road, rammed directly into the victims’ vehicle. The impact was so severe that the van was left completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the authorities, and local police, along with villagers, rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue operation. Using tools to break the vehicle’s glass and metal, responders worked to extricate the bodies from the wreckage.  

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Official Response and Investigation

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parul Belapurkar confirmed the fatalities, stating that all six occupants of the car died on the spot. One additional individual reportedly sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital for urgent medical treatment.  Police have taken the driver of the container truck into custody, and a formal investigation into the circumstances of the crash is currently underway. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination at the Badnawar Civil Hospital, and arrangements are being made to hand them over to their grieving families. This tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the persistent dangers on Indian highways, particularly regarding speeding heavy vehicles and traffic rule violations.  

Also Read: “My Head Would Have Been Split Open”: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attack On Convoy In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

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6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar
Tags: Badnawar accident newsDhar district accidenthome-hero-pos-4Madhya Pradesh road accidentSix killed in Madhya PradeshTruck-car collision Madhya Pradesh

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6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

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