6 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast After Boat Suffers Mechanical Fault; Rescue Operation Intensifies

A major search operation is taking place off the coast of Visakhapatnam after a fishing boat carrying seven fishermen reportedly developed a mechanical fault in the Bay of Bengal. As per reports, multiple agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy, are trying to trace the missing crew.

The boat was reportedly left the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1, and it was scheduled to return by July 4. However, contact with the vessel was lost after it encountered technical problems at sea, which has raised concern among officials and the fishermen’s families.

Who Are the Missing Fishermen?

According to the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association, the missing fishermen have been identified as Appalaraju, Bandiyya, Garagayya, Seetudu, Chinna Ammoru, Kari Chinna and Chinnayya. Out of all their missing fishermen, six were from Mukkam village in Bhogapuram, located in Vizianagaram district, while one is a resident of Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.

Weather Warning Issued Before Contact Was Lost

Association president V. Janakiram said the crew had been contacted on July 3 after a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal. Officials from the Fisheries Department, Marine Police, port authorities and the boat owners’ association reportedly warned the fishermen about worsening weather conditions and rough seas. They were advised to return to harbour as a precaution. This matter came to the authorities when a family member of the crew reported that the boat failed to return as scheduled.

Large-Scale Rescue Operation Underway

Search efforts are continuing with support from the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, Marine Police and other government agencies. Coast Guard vessels have been deployed, while Navy helicopters are conducting aerial searches to locate the missing fishermen. The challenging weather has made rescue operations more difficult, but officials say teams are continuing their efforts without interruption.

Chief Minister Reviews Rescue Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed them to intensify the search operation. He instructed authorities to ensure close coordination between all agencies involved, including the Coast Guard, Marine Police and district officials. The Inspector General of Police (Marine) and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner have also been asked to oversee rescue efforts and provide regular updates.