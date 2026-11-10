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Home > Regionals News > 6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

Six people were injured after a speeding BEST bus rammed into multiple vehicles at Mumbai's Wadala junction. Police are investigating whether brake failure or driver negligence caused the crash.

6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai's Wadala Junction
6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai's Wadala Junction

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 10:43 IST

Monday night saw chaos ensue at one of the busiest junctions in Mumbai due to a BEST bus that was moving too fast and eventually lost control of itself, hitting other vehicles that had stopped for a red light. Six people were hurt in this accident that happened in Lodha Junction in Wadala. This occurred at 8:30 pm as per the police authorities. The six people who got hurt have been taken to Sion Hospital and the police are investigating the reasons behind this accident which could be brake failure or driver’s negligence.

A Red Light and a Line of Vehicles

At 8:30 pm, a BEST bus, an Ertiga car and a Creta car were all lined up at the red light of Lodha Junction. It was a normal halt of cars in a busy area where there is a lot of traffic and constant changing of lights. There was no sign of anything that was going to happen.

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The Bus That Did Not Stop

Another bus belonging to the civic transport undertaking, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), came up behind them. According to the police official, it went out of control and rear-ended the Creta. The impact triggered a chain reaction, pushing the vehicles into the Ertiga and the stationary bus. What had been a queue at a signal became a multi-vehicle pile-up.

The Injured

The driver of the Ertiga suffered severe leg injuries, while three other passengers in the car received minor wounds. A man and a woman in the Creta also suffered minor injuries. The input does not say whether any passengers on the buses were hurt, and it gives no names or ages of the injured.

Rushed to Sion Hospital

All six injured were taken to Sion Hospital for treatment. The input does not give an update on the Ertiga driver’s condition after treatment, so his present state is not known.

Clearing the Road

Police moved the damaged vehicles to the roadside so that normal traffic could resume at the junction. This helped to restore the flow of vehicles at a spot that is usually crowded at that hour.

Searching for the Cause

The police official said officers are ascertaining the exact cause of the accident, including the possibility of brake failure or driver negligence. He added that necessary legal proceedings are being initiated. At this stage, neither cause has been established, and the driver’s account has not been reported.

What Happens Next?

Will a technical inspection show that the bus had a brake fault, or will police find that the driver was careless? Will the driver be booked, and what will he say? Will BEST review the bus’s maintenance records and take action if a lapse is found? And will the crash raise fresh questions about the safety of the city’s public buses at busy junctions? The answers lie in the inquiry now under way.

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6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

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6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

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6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

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6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction
6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction
6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction
6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction
6 Injured As Speeding BEST Bus Runs Amok, Rams Multiple Vehicles At Mumbai’s Wadala Junction

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