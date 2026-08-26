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Home > Regionals News > 6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the precise cause of the collision, sent the deceased for post-mortem examinations.

Police and fire services personnel arrived shortly after the impact to rescue passengers trapped in the damaged wreckage.
Police and fire services personnel arrived shortly after the impact to rescue passengers trapped in the damaged wreckage.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 08:38 IST

At least six people were killed and around 20 others critically injured after a private bus carrying 43 passengers rammed into the rear of a container truck near Dorakunta in Kodad mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district early Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at around 5:20 am on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

Bus Rams Into Container Truck

According to preliminary information, the private bus was travelling from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada when it crashed into the rear of a container truck near Dorakunta. The impact left several passengers seriously injured, while some were reportedly trapped inside the damaged bus. The exact cause of the collision is yet to be established. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash.

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Rescue Operations Launched

Soon after the accident, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured passengers were pulled out of the bus and shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Officials said several of the injured are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could increase. Medical teams are providing treatment to those admitted to local hospitals.

Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

The bodies of the deceased were shifted for post-mortem examinations. Police have begun collecting details about the victims and are working to inform their families. The accident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and early-morning travel on busy highways. Further details about the victims, the condition of the injured and the exact circumstances of the crash are awaited.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Forgetful’ Chief Minister: The Man Who Sometimes Asked His Own Ministers, “Who Are You?”

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6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana
Tags: Dorakunta accidenthome-hero-pos-1Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway collisionKodad mandal crashprivate bus container truck collisionSuryapet bus accidentTelangana police rescue operationTelangana road mishap

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6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

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6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

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6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana
6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana
6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana
6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

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