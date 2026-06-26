6 Killed After Pickup Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Shimla; Driver Loses Control

Six people lost their lives after a pickup vehicle carrying milk plunged into a deep gorge in the Taklech area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. The devastating Shimla accident took place near Urman when the vehicle, bearing registration number HP06B-2420, reportedly went out of control and fell into the gorge. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies of all six occupants, who died on the spot.

Police have filed a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the Shimla accident. The district administration has also extended all help that it could to those who lost family members due to this tragic incident. The death of six people has put Rampur and Ani villages into mourning.

Victims identified as Shimla police probe cause of deadly gorge crash

As per reports, the deceased have been identified as Abhishek Sani (23), son of Narsingh Sani from Sharnal village; Layak Ram (56), son of Magu Ram from Path village; Ashok Jain (32), the driver of the vehicle and son of Dhyan Jain from Chhalta village; Nitin (23), son of Main Singh Jain from Chhalta village; Asha Kumari, wife of Satya Prakash from Kuwanu village in Kullu district; and Yugal, son of Satya Prakash, also from Kuwanu village.

SDM Rampur Harsh Amrinder Singh Negi told ANI, “A pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident in the Urman area under Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. Police and the local administration reached the spot immediately, and the bodies are being recovered and sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the accident will be known after a detailed investigation.” The Shimla accident remains under investigation, with officials yet to establish the reason behind the vehicle losing control.

Investigation into Shimla tragedy continues as families mourn

Police said efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal Shimla accident. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem, while investigators continue collecting evidence from the crash site.

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