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Home > Regionals News > 6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly slapped six times and dragged by a woman in Amritsar, while her mother pleaded for help. CCTV footage captured the disturbing incident as neighbours intervened.

5-Year-Old Girl Dragged and Beaten in Amritsar, Mother Pleads for Help. (Image Credit: @AnjumAra1285380/X)
5-Year-Old Girl Dragged and Beaten in Amritsar, Mother Pleads for Help. (Image Credit: @AnjumAra1285380/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 10:03 IST

In just two seconds, the footage reportedly shows six slaps landing on a small child. The girl, aged only 5, was then pulled along the street as if she weighed nothing. A CCTV camera in Amritsar recorded all of it, and the video now has people asking how a quiet neighbourhood moment turned so violent.

What The Footage Shows?

The clip shows a woman beating her neighbours’ young daughter and dragging her towards her own house. The girl appears helpless as the blows continue. The camera captured the incident from start to finish, which has become crucial evidence for the family.

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A Mother’s Desperate Attempt

The child’s mother saw what was happening and rushed to rescue her daughter. According to the footage, the accused woman misbehaved with her, threatened her and drove her away. In the struggle, the mother fell to the ground. Moments later, she was again calling out for help as her child was being taken away.

Neighbours Come Forward

The situation changed when nearby residents noticed the commotion and intervened. They managed to free the girl before she could be taken inside the house. Had they not stepped in, it is unclear how the incident might have ended. The child was left badly hurt and has reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Fear In The Neighbourhood

Locals have told reporters that the accused woman’s mental condition is believed to be unstable. They say her behaviour has left residents anxious for some time. This claim comes from local sources only and has not been officially confirmed. Medical or police findings will have to establish the truth.

Family Seeks Justice

The girl’s family has filed a complaint with the police and asked for justice. No official statement from the authorities has been reported so far, and the accused woman’s side is not yet known. It also remains unclear whether a case has been registered or any action has been taken.

What Happens Next

Several questions now remain. Will police examine the CCTV footage and record statements from the mother and the neighbours who intervened? Will the accused undergo a medical evaluation to assess her mental state? And what steps will be taken to keep the child and her family safe?

For now, a little girl is recovering, a mother is waiting for answers, and a neighbourhood is watching closely to see whether the complaint leads to swift action.

Also Read: Who Is Dr Akansha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses as PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How the Minister Reacts and What Happened Next?

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6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch
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6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

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6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch
6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch
6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch
6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch
6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

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