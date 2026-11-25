6-year-old boy died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, triggering concerns over safety arrangements in the housing complex. The tragic incident took place at Navkar Tower Society in Naigaon East when the child was reportedly playing with a girl in the corridor outside his flat. According to preliminary findings, the boy lost his balance near a window and fell from the high-rise building.

Boy Falls from 11th Floor

As per the initial information, the child fell from the 11th floor and first struck a fire-safety pipe before hitting the ground. The incident left him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai, where doctors provided medical treatment. However, the six-year-old succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident has left the family and local residents shocked, with concerns being raised over the safety of children in residential buildings.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

Following the incident, police registered an accidental death report and initiated a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Preliminary information suggests that the boy lost his balance near a window while playing in the corridor. Further details about the exact sequence of events are awaited.

Residents Raise Questions Over Safety Measures

Meanwhile, local residents have raised concerns over the alleged absence of safety grills on windows along the corridors of the residential building. Residents questioned whether adequate safety measures had been put in place to prevent such accidents, particularly in areas accessible to children. They said the alleged lack of protective grills could pose a serious risk to residents, especially young children who may accidentally approach open windows while playing. There was no immediate comment from the society authorities at the time of filing this report. The tragedy has once again highlighted the importance of child-safety measures in high-rise residential buildings, including secure windows, protective grills and proper safety arrangements in common areas.

Also Read: Family of 6 Allegedly Abducted And Thrown Into Canal, 13-Yr-Old Survives by Clinging to Pipe, Alerts Surat Police; What Did He Reveal?