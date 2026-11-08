6-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Jashpur, Organs Removed For Sale In Delhi; What Happened Next?

A shocking case of murder has come into light from Sanna of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh state. In the case, a six-year-old Pahadi Korwa boy was murdered, and his eyes and kidneys were removed. The suspect was caught during the night, and it is claimed by the police that he confessed that the organs of the child had been removed in order to sell them in Delhi.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken to the crime scene by the police in connection with the inquiry.

What Happened To The 6-Year-Old Boy In Jashpur?

The incident took place in the Sanna area of Jashpur district. The child, who belonged to the Pahadi Korwa community, was murdered, and his eyes and kidneys were found missing. According to the initial information, the murder is believed to have taken place around two days before the investigation came to light. The nature of the crime prompted the police and forensic team to reach the location and conduct a detailed inspection.

What Did The Accused Tell Police About Selling The Organs In Delhi?

The accused was apprehended late at night. During questioning, he told police that he had killed the child and removed his eyes and kidneys to sell them in Delhi. The claim has brought a possible organ-sale angle into the investigation. Police are examining the accused’s statement and the circumstances of the crime to establish what happened and whether anyone else was involved.

Police Take Accused To Crime Scene

Following his arrest, the accused was taken by the police to the site of the crime. The forensic team is also investigating the crime scene for evidence. Efforts are being made to reconstruct the events that led to the murder of the child. More information regarding the accused, motive, and plan to sell his organs will be known soon.

This incident has sparked off much concern in the area of Sanna, considering the killing of a six-year-old child from the Pahadi Korwa community.

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