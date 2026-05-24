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Home > Regionals News > 6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

A six-year-old boy died in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar after getting trapped between a moving handcart and a wall while playing with friends.

6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 15:02 IST

A tragic accident captured on CCTV in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has left residents in shock after a six-year-old boy died while playing with other children near his home in the Meerapur area. The incident happened around 5 pm on Friday evening in the Mushtark locality, where children were seen playing with a handcart in a narrow street. The CCTV video clip captures the moment when Asjad’s neck got pinned between the moving cart and the wall after which he collapses shortly afterwards. This unfortunate death has also been the cause of rage for the locals and relatives, accusing the absence of a hospital close by to have caused the death of the innocent kid.

CCTV footage from Muzaffarnagar captures final moments of six-year-old Asjad

According to reports, several children were playing together in the lane using a handcart. Some children were sitting on the cart while others pushed it from behind. Asjad, the six-year-old son of Mohsin, was standing near the front side of the cart while playing with his friends.

From the CCTV video clip of Muzaffarnagar, one can observe that the cart was moving very fast. The cart then hits Asjad, trapping him between the cart and the wall. One can see that it was a tough hit and the child was hurt due to the force. Nevertheless, from the recording, it is evident that the child moves away and falls down.

Family says child died before reaching hospital due to lack of medical facilities

Reports say that, Asjad was taken straight away by his relatives and other villagers to the doctor after the incident. Nevertheless, the family said that there were no hospitals around the vicinity in Meerapur where they could get help. The nearest hospital they knew was in Mawana.

The grieving family from Muzaffarnagar expressed anger and frustration at the authorities while speaking about the lack of emergency healthcare facilities in the area. “We did everything we could to save this child, but we couldn’t reach a hospital. It was very far from Meerapur, in Mawana. We couldn’t get the child to the hospital in time. The child died in our arms,” a family member said.

Locals question authorities after tragic accident shocks area

As emotions ran high after the incident in Muzaffarnagar, the family also questioned local leaders and authorities over the absence of a hospital in the area. “What country are we living in? Can’t we even save a child when an accident happens?” the grieving relatives said.

“I don’t know what to say, there are no words left. What kind of parliamentarians are you? You couldn’t even build a hospital in Meerapur, there’s nowhere for him to get treatment,” the family added.

The tragic death of six-year-old Asjad has now become one of the most talked-about incidents in Muzaffarnagar, with many residents demanding better healthcare facilities and emergency medical access so that similar tragedies can be prevented in the future.

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment    

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6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time
Tags: 6 year old diesAsjadMuzaffarnagar

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6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time

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6-Year-Old Dies In Muzaffarnagar Cart Accident; Family Says Child Couldn’t Reach Hospital In Time
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