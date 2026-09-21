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Home > Regionals News > 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused

6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused

Police are investigating the matter and registering an FIR under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 23:01 IST

A 34-year-old man, identified as Ankit, was taken into custody after local residents allegedly caught him in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Delhi’s Kishanganj area on Monday. The incident triggered anger among local residents, with a crowd gathering at the police station and demanding strict legal action against the accused.

Minor Taken for Medical Examination

According to the police, the minor girl, identified only as “T”, was brought along with her family members to Police Post Shidipura under Desh Bandhu Gupta Road Police Station in Central Delhi. She was subsequently taken for a medical examination as part of the investigation. The police said the accused was brought to the police station after local residents allegedly caught him in the Kishanganj area while he was allegedly committing the offence. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being verified, and the allegations against the accused are being investigated. Following the incident, local residents gathered outside the police station and demanded immediate and strict legal action. Police officials said necessary procedures were being followed in accordance with the law while ensuring the safety and privacy of the minor.

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FIR Under POCSO Act, BNS In Delhi Minor Assault

Police officials said the accused has been taken into custody and the scene of the alleged incident is being inspected. An FIR is being registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are also expected to record statements of relevant persons and examine available evidence as part of the probe. The medical examination of the minor and other investigative procedures will form part of the case. The incident comes amid reports of another alleged rape of a minor girl in Delhi on the same day. Police are investigating the circumstances of both cases separately.
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6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused
Tags: 6-year-old girlAnkit arrestedBNSCentral DelhiDelhi crime newsDelhi minor assaultDesh Bandhu Gupta Road Police StationKishanganjKishanganj crimeminor girl assaultpocso-act

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6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused

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6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused
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