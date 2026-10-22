6-Year-Old Girl Taken From Mother In October 2025 Gets Back Her Custody After Punjab And Haryana High Court Order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed a six-and-a-half-year-old girl’s custody to her mother, who had been separated from the child since October 2025. Justice Sumeet Goel said children of tender age ordinarily need their mother’s affection, care and support, and noted that there was nothing before the Court to suggest that the woman was incapable of looking after her daughter. The Court clarified that the allegations made by the mother against her in-laws had not been established, but said the circumstances surrounding the child’s separation from her mother raised concerns that could not be ignored.

“The custody of a minor child, who is of tender age, should ordinarily rest with the mother as it is a well settled principle that children of such a tender age stand in need of maternal affection, nurture and care, which are indispensible for their holistic development,” Justice Goel observed.

Punjab and Haryana High Court weighs child’s welfare in custody dispute

The Court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother under Article 226 of the Constitution, read with Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. She had sought the production of her daughter and the return of her custody from her in-laws, who were the private respondents in the case.

The woman married in December 2014, and her daughter was born in March 2020. Her husband later moved to Kuwait for work and settled there, while she continued living at the matrimonial home with her in-laws.

According to the mother, she faced unwanted advances from a relative on her matrimonial side while her husband was away. She alleged that the relative sent her inappropriate messages and once attempted to molest her. When she brought the matter to her in-laws’ attention, they allegedly asked her to remain silent.

The woman left the matrimonial home with her daughter on October 4, 2025. She alleged that her in-laws snatched the child from her while she was on the way, forcing her to reach her parental home without the girl. Her subsequent complaint to the police allegedly failed to secure effective action. A panchayat called by her parents also could not resolve the dispute or get the child back.

Punjab and Haryana High Court considers allegations against paternal family

The mother further alleged that one of the respondents, a married woman who had already adopted her own brother’s child, had effectively taken over the girl’s custody. During the proceedings, the parties were referred to the High Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Centre, but the attempt to settle the dispute through mediation failed.

Senior counsel appearing for the mother argued that keeping the child away from her deprived her of maternal care at a crucial stage of her development. The counsel also submitted that the respondents’ conduct went against the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, which provides for the mother’s preferential right to custody of a minor child.

The private respondents disputed the allegations and called the petition misconceived. They claimed the woman had voluntarily left the matrimonial home and argued that the child was being properly cared for by her grandparents. In their view, the girl’s stay with them could not be treated as illegal detention.

They also pointed to a police enquiry which, according to them, had found the allegations against the relative false and unsubstantiated. The State told the Court that it was not a contesting party in the custody dispute.

Punjab and Haryana High Court explains limits of habeas corpus in custody cases

Justice Goel referred to the High Court’s earlier ruling in Veerpal Kaur v. State of Punjab (2025:PHHC:113490), which drew on a series of Supreme Court decisions on child custody and habeas corpus petitions.

The legal position, as discussed in that ruling, is that habeas corpus in child custody matters ordinarily requires the custody to be demonstrably illegal. However, this requirement may be relaxed when the child’s welfare calls for intervention. The writ is not meant to replace proceedings under guardianship laws, but the High Court can exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction where the circumstances warrant it.

The Court stressed that the child’s welfare remains the most important consideration and that it can act as parens patriae—a legal authority responsible for protecting the interests of someone unable to fully protect their own interests.

It also made clear that allegations against the private respondents were not being treated as proven. However, the allegations and the circumstances in which the child was separated from her mother raised a concern that “cannot be brushed aside at this stage.”

Punjab and Haryana High Court says mother can care for daughter

The Court noted that the girl was six and a half years old and that her birth certificate on record prima facie established the petitioner’s relationship with her. It also observed that the mother did not appear to be facing economic deprivation and that the private respondents had placed nothing before the Court to show she could not take proper care of the child.

Justice Goel said custody could not be decided only on the basis of whether a person was a parent or another relative. The Court must consider the child’s safety, the nature of the relationship with the proposed custodian and whether that person can provide a stable and nurturing environment.

The bench also clarified that a decision on permanent custody would require a fuller assessment by the competent court. The availability of another legal remedy, however, did not automatically prevent the High Court from exercising its extraordinary powers.

In these circumstances, the Court held that custody “ought to be with the mother, for the nonce.” The phrase indicates that the arrangement was being made for the present, rather than as a final determination of permanent custody.

The petition was disposed of with the direction that the petitioner-mother was entitled to custody of her daughter.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Finds Police Arrest Memo Was Fabricated After Habeas Corpus Plea, Orders Probe And Releases Accused