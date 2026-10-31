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Home > Regionals News > 6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

A 33-year-old Pune woman and her six-year-old son died after falling from a residential building. Police recovered a seven-page note and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune
6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 16:09 IST

A 33-year-old woman and her young son died on Friday evening at a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police have recovered a handwritten note of seven to eight pages and are examining it.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune: It was an ordinary Friday evening at the Signature Park housing society, around 6.30 pm. Then residents realised that something terrible had happened. A mother and her six-year-old son had died, and a community that knew them was left asking how.

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A Quiet Society, a Sudden Tragedy

The woman has been identified as Ekta Bangad, 33. She lived in the society with her husband, Manoj Bangad, an engineer with an IT company in Pune, and their young son. According to preliminary information, she went with the child to the 18th floor of the building and fell from there. Both were found dead.

Police from Wakad Police Station reached the spot soon after and began their inquiry. An accidental death report has been registered for now.

Years of Pain Without an Answer

Early reports say Ekta had lived with a spinal condition for several years. She had consulted several hospitals, but reportedly never received a definitive diagnosis. Her long health struggles, and the difficulty of living with them, are said to be mentioned in the note.

The role of her health, and of her state of mind, is not established. Police have not said what led to the incident, and no single cause should be assumed.

The Pages Left Behind

Investigators recovered a note of seven to eight pages from the family’s home. According to reports of its contents, Ekta wrote about her husband and asked him to rebuild his life, including by marrying again. She is also said to have written about her worries over her son’s future.

Police are examining the note as part of the inquiry. The claims and circumstances in it are being looked into, and its contents have not been officially released. What is reported so far comes from early accounts.

A Neighbourhood Left in Shock

News of the deaths has left residents of Signature Park and the wider Pimpri-Chinchwad area shaken. A young child, a family home and a long illness are at the centre of a case that many are still struggling to understand.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

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6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

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6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

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6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

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6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage
6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage
6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage
6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage
6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

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