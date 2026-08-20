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Home > Regionals News > 6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

Outrage in Vizag as 6-year-old Pranay Teja collapses and dies after allegedly being beaten by a teacher at Little Garden School. Police have launched an investigation.

6 year old boy collapses in Vizag school. (Source:Screengrab)
6 year old boy collapses in Vizag school. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 21:47 IST

A quiet school day turned into a nightmare in Visakhapatnam when six-year-old Pranay Teja tragically lost his life following an alleged incident of severe corporal punishment at a local private school. The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage across the community, raising urgent questions about student safety and school discipline.

Fatal Incident at Little Garden School

The tragic event unfolded at Little Garden School, where Pranay Teja was a young student. According to statements from family members and footage that rapidly circulated across social media platforms, the six-year-old was allegedly beaten with a stick by a teacher after failing to complete his homework assignments. Video clip details showed the child suddenly collapsing onto the teacher’s lap shortly after the corporal punishment occurred.

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Hospital Arrival and Family Demands

Following his sudden collapse, the young boy was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for immediate medical intervention. However, attending doctors were unable to revive him and officially declared him dead upon arrival. Grief-stricken family members, relatives, and neighbors gathered in large numbers outside the hospital premises, expressing deep shock and demanding immediate, strict legal action against the teacher and the school management responsible.

Investigation and Legal Action

In the wake of the incident, police personnel and local revenue officials initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Pranay’s death. Authorities are examining the viral video footage as part of their investigation into the physical assault allegations. Official confirmation regarding the exact medical cause of death remains pending, as law enforcement awaits the official post-mortem examination report to determine the full extent of the injuries.

Also Read: ‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

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6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice
Tags: 6 year old boy collapses in Vizag schoolCorporal punishment Visakhapatnamhome-hero-pos-6Little Garden School VisakhapatnamPranay Teja VisakhapatnamVizag schoolboy deathVizag teacher beats student

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6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

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6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice
6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice
6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice
6-Year-Old Vizag Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Slaps Him; Family Demands Justice

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