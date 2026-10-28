60-Year-Old Mother-in-Law Pinned to Ground by Daughter-in-Law as Electricity Bill Dispute Turns Ugly in Karnal, Police Register Case

A domestic dispute over an electricity bill took a serious turn in Haryana’s Karnal district. It has now become a legal matter after a video showing an elderly woman allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law went viral on social media. According to the reports, the viral incident took place on October 25 in Ballah village. In the viral video, an elderly woman could be seen lying on the ground and pleading for help while her daughter-in-law allegedly pins her down. Other people can also be seen nearby, but no one appears to intervene in the footage.

Now police have interfered in the matter and have registered a case against the daughter-in-law after receiving a complaint from the elderly woman. The investigation is still continuing.

Electricity Bill Dispute Turns Into Family Clash

According to preliminary information, the woman, identified as 60-year-old Krishna, is the wife of Paleram and lives separately from her only son, Bijender. Krishna and her daughter-in-law, Renu, reportedly had a dispute over the electricity bill for their shared household connection. The electricity meter was registered in the name of Krishna’s husband, Paleram, but both families used the connection.

The dispute reportedly intensified as the electricity bill increased. Krishna was unable to pay the amount, while Renu allegedly insisted that the bill should be divided equally between the two families.

Viral Video Shows Elderly Woman Pleading for Help

The disagreement reportedly escalated after the electricity meter was removed. Tensions between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law allegedly grew, eventually leading to a physical altercation. The viral video shows Renu allegedly holding Krishna down on the ground. The elderly woman can be heard crying out for help and pleading with people nearby to intervene. She also asks someone to make a phone call.

Several people appear to be present at the scene, but the footage does not show them stepping in to separate the two women. The video brought the incident to public attention, prompting renewed scrutiny of the alleged assault.

Police Register Case After October 27 Complaint

According to the police, the incident took place on October 25. Krishna approached the Ballah police post two days later and filed a complaint against her daughter-in-law, Renu, wife of Bijender. Ballah police post in-charge Rohtash Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint.

He said the matter involved a domestic dispute linked to the electricity meter and its bill. Police are investigating the allegations and will take further action based on the findings. The allegations against Renu have not been established in court, and the investigation is ongoing.