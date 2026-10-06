60-Year-Old Patient Falls From Second Floor At Lucknow Hospital; Was It Foul Play? What Triggered the Fatal Fall?

A 60-year-old patient died after falling from the second floor of Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College on Sunday night. The incident occurred inside the hospital premises, following which hospital staff rushed the injured man to the trauma centre for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Ramanuj Chauhan, a resident of Mahara Dev Bazaar in the Bhore police station area of Gopalganj district, Bihar.

Patient Falls From Ward Veranda

According to reports, Chauhan fell from a window on the second floor of the ward’s veranda. The fall left him with serious injuries to his head, arms and legs. He was immediately taken to the trauma centre, where doctors began treatment. However, his condition remained critical and he eventually died from the injuries sustained in the fall. The circumstances surrounding the incident are now being investigated by the authorities.

Wife Requests Post-Mortem Examination

Chauhan’s wife was present at the hospital when the incident occurred. Following his death, she submitted a written request seeking a post-mortem examination. After the necessary procedures, the deceased’s body was sent to Gopalganj in an ambulance for further formalities.

Three-Member Team To Probe Incident

A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the patient’s fall and death. Officials said the matter is being examined thoroughly and that the inquiry will look into whether there was any lapse or negligence on the part of hospital staff or others responsible for patient safety. Authorities have also said that strict action will be taken if any negligence is established. The inquiry is expected to establish how the patient reached the ward window and determine the sequence of events before the fatal fall. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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