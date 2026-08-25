Loud DJ Claims Woman’s Life In Bareilly After 60-Year-Old Suffers Chest Pain On Way To Temple

A 60-year-old woman died in Bareilly’s Aliganj area after she developed sudden chest pain while passing a tractor-trolley playing loud DJ music, with her family alleging that the sound and vibrations caused her death. Kamla Devi was travelling with her daughter-in-law Nanu to the Gauri Shankar temple in Maholiya village for jalabhishek when the incident happened on Monday. Police said the woman collapsed after experiencing chest pain.

Loud DJ sound becomes focus of the Bareilly death claim

Reportedly, family member Dorilal said the DJ was playing at a high volume around 400-450 metres from the temple. When the tractor passed them, Kamla Devi suddenly clutched her chest and sat down. “She did not get up thereafter,” Dorilal said. He claimed that the loud sound and its vibrations caused her death.

The family told police that Kamla Devi had a history of high blood pressure and was sensitive to loud sound. The circumstances have put loud DJ sound at the centre of the family’s account of what happened, although the reported cause has not been medically established because no post-mortem was conducted.

Bareilly police record family’s decision on post-mortem

As per reports, Circle Officer (Aonla) Hemant Upadhyay said the family refused the post-mortem and took Kamla Devi’s body home. Her last rites were performed on Tuesday.

Police have so far described the death in terms of the sudden chest pain suffered while she was near the loud DJ system.

Loud DJ incidents have previously triggered health concerns

The Bareilly case comes after other reported incidents in which people suffered medical emergencies amid loud DJ music. In December 2025, a 14-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar died after becoming unwell during loud DJ music at a village wedding, with her family attributing her death to the sound.

In another reported case, a 15-year-old girl in Bihar’s Sheohar, who had a history of heart problems, reportedly collapsed during a wedding procession where a loud DJ was playing and later died.

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