62-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Car Driven By 30-Year-Old Restaurant Owner In Chennai; What Happened?

A 62-year-old housekeeping staffer was knocked down after a speeding car driven by a 30-year-old restaurant owner rammed into her on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai. The accident occurred when the woman was crossing the busy road to dispose of garbage. The incident triggered protests by the victim’s relatives, who staged a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of the driver. Police subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant legal provisions.

Woman Killed While Crossing ECR

The victim, identified as Krishnaveni, was a resident of Neelankarai and worked at a private clinic in the locality. According to reports, she was crossing the East Coast Road to dispose of garbage when a car travelling towards Thiruvanmiyur allegedly struck her. The vehicle was reportedly driven by restaurant owner J Manikandan, aged 30. The impact of the collision was severe, and Krishnaveni died on the spot. The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and speeding on busy stretches of Chennai.

Relatives Stage Road Blockade

Following the fatal accident, Krishnaveni’s relatives staged a road blockade on the ECR. They demanded that the driver responsible for the accident be arrested and that appropriate action be taken against him. The protest reportedly disrupted traffic on the busy road as the victim’s family sought justice for her death.

Restaurant Owner Arrested

Following the incident, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing took up the case and arrested Manikandan in connection with the fatal accident. The police booked the accused under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence, along with Sections 134(a) and 134(b), read with Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. These provisions relate to duties following an accident, dangerous driving and offences concerning failure to comply with legal obligations. Further details regarding the investigation and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

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