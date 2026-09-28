636-Year-Old Ujjain Shahi Masjid Faces Demolition Threat, What Is The Road Widening Row Ahead Of Simhastha 2028?

The Ujjain Shahi Masjid demolition row has intensified ahead of Simhastha 2028, with members of the Muslim community gathering at the mosque and refusing to vacate parts of the premises that fall in the proposed road-widening alignment. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation plans to widen the road to 15 metres, and the dispute centres on the portion of the mosque that would have to be removed for the project. On Sunday, some community members said they would stay inside through the night, while the administration said it was trying to resolve the matter through talks and was not carrying out any demolition for now.

The dispute has reached the courts as well. Reportedly, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had on September 9 dismissed two petitions challenging the civic body’s decision to remove the portion of the mosque falling within the proposed road alignment. The mosque is registered as a Waqf property.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row centres on road widening and religious structure

Community members have questioned why the road cannot instead be widened by removing the building opposite the mosque. Imam Mohammad Ibrahim said the religious structure should be kept outside the widening plan. “This is a religious city. None of the religious sites should be demolished. Widening should take place excluding religious sites,” Ibrahim said, according to reports.

He claimed the Ujjain Shahi Masjid dates back 636 years, to 1390, and said previous road-widening exercises had left religious structures untouched. “We have filed a petition in the High Court double bench, which is being heard on Monday, September 28,” he said.

“We told the administration that we gave as much as we could according to Sharia, including many shops. Now we cannot give away any mosque,” Ibrahim added.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid protest grows as community refuses to leave

As per reports, Mohammad Zakir, a member of the Muslim Representative Committee, said people had gathered at the mosque because they wanted to prevent its demolition. “This is our request to the government and administration regarding the mosque, that it be spared. All the people of our city have been in the mosque all night and are still staying inside the mosque,” Zakir said. “We want to save the mosque. We do not want to give it up at any cost.”

The administration said it had deployed adequate security forces to maintain peace. Sharma said officials had spoken to the mosque committee and explained the legal position.

“We have deployed adequate force to maintain peace in the area. We have had conversations with the masjid committee members over the issue and explained the legalities of the case. We are trying our best to convince them to demolish the structures themselves. We are not proceeding with any demolition for now and are trying to sort this out through dialogue,” Sharma said.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid case: What did the High Court say?

The petitions had challenged the removal of a portion of the Ujjain Shahi Masjid that falls within the proposed road alignment. The petitioners said the action would affect part of the prayer hall, a 120-foot minaret and the Mazhar Chowk Shahi. They challenged the proposed action under Articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution and also raised property-rights concerns under Article 300A.

Reportedly, Justice Sandeep N Bhatt held that the municipal corporation had followed the statutory procedure and had given affected parties an opportunity to raise objections. The court rejected the argument that the mosque was being singled out because it was a religious structure. It noted that the corporation had already taken action affecting other religious structures as part of the road-widening exercise.

According to the order, portions of 10 temples and one mosque had already been removed along the same road, while authorities had taken action involving around 80 religious places across Ujjain. On this basis, the court rejected the allegation of discriminatory treatment and held that the corporation could not be considered arbitrary merely because the property was a religious place.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid demolition plan linked to Simhastha 2028

The road-widening project is being carried out under the Ujjain Development Plan, 2035. The corporation has said the widening is necessary to facilitate traffic during the Shahi Sawari, Peshwai and Simhastha 2028, when crores of devotees are expected to arrive.

Reports say that the court also noted the location of the Ujjain Shahi Masjid. The mosque is situated almost opposite the Mahakaleshwar Temple and close to the Kshipra river. Considering the expected crowds during Simhastha, public safety and traffic management, the court found that the action had been taken according to law and in the larger public interest.

The court also rejected the petitioners’ contention that the authorities were giving differential treatment to the mosque. It observed that the petitioners appeared to be raising “one or another dispute” on the premise that the religious structure was being given special treatment. The court ultimately found that the corporation had taken the necessary steps under the law and that no interference under Article 226 was warranted.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row now moves to larger bench hearing

The September 9 order has not ended the dispute on the ground. The mosque committee has moved before a larger bench, with the matter expected to be heard on Monday, September 28. Community members have also said that if they do not get relief, they will consider approaching the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Muslim community was protesting the proposed demolition in a “Gandhian way”. He argued that mosques and other religious properties could not be demolished “in this manner”.

Owaisi linked the protest to concerns he had raised in Parliament over the Waqf Amendment law. He alleged that the powers given to collectors and the government under the amended law were intended to enable authorities to take control of mosques, dargahs, khanqahs, graveyards and Eidgahs belonging to the Muslim community.

“What I had expressed in Parliament is now proving to be true,” Owaisi said. He alleged that the objective of the Waqf amendment was not to protect Waqf properties but to take them away from Muslims. “The purpose of the amendment was not to save Waqf. Its purpose was this,” he said, referring to the proposed demolition in Ujjain.

The dispute now remains centred on two competing positions: the administration’s plan to widen roads and prepare for the large crowds expected during Simhastha 2028, and the mosque committee and community members’ demand that the Ujjain Shahi Masjid be spared from the exercise.

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