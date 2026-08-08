7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place at around 7:15 am near Chalunj Mor on the Bairagarh-Tissa road. The bus was travelling from Bairagarh to Chamba when the accident occurred. Around 20 to 25 passengers are believed to have been on board when the bus crashed.

Rescue Teams Rushed To Accident Site

The accident triggered a major rescue operation in the remote Churah Valley. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, home guards and fire services were sent to the spot.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Six of them were later referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for further treatment.

The 27-km mountain road is known for its narrow stretches and steep drops. It is also an important route towards the high-altitude Sach Pass.

Police Probe Cause Of Chamba Bus Crash

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said the exact cause of the accident is not known yet. Police will investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

Chaos prevailed at the site as rescue teams worked to evacuate passengers and shift the injured to hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), bus driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39). All were residents of the Churah area.

The injured include Karan Singh, Sushmita, Pano Devi, Dhani, Dharmo Devi and Vijay Kumar. Five minors, Priyanka, Harsha, Kavya, Aprit and Neha, were also among those injured.

PM Modi, CM Sukhu Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences following the accident.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,” the prime minister said in a social media post.

CM Sukhu said, “The news of the deaths of 7 people and injuries to 11 others in the bus accident near Chaluj Morh on the Tissa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”

Churah MLA Hans Raj also described the accident as extremely painful and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.