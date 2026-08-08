LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

Chamba Road Accident: A private bus carrying around 20-25 passengers overturned near Chalunj Mor on the Bairagarh-Tissa road in Chamba. Seven people died, and 11 others were injured.

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 12:25 IST

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place at around 7:15 am near Chalunj Mor on the Bairagarh-Tissa road. The bus was travelling from Bairagarh to Chamba when the accident occurred. Around 20 to 25 passengers are believed to have been on board when the bus crashed.

You Might Be Interested In

Rescue Teams Rushed To Accident Site

The accident triggered a major rescue operation in the remote Churah Valley. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, home guards and fire services were sent to the spot.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Six of them were later referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for further treatment.

The 27-km mountain road is known for its narrow stretches and steep drops. It is also an important route towards the high-altitude Sach Pass.

Police Probe Cause Of Chamba Bus Crash

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said the exact cause of the accident is not known yet. Police will investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

Chaos prevailed at the site as rescue teams worked to evacuate passengers and shift the injured to hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), bus driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39). All were residents of the Churah area.

The injured include Karan Singh, Sushmita, Pano Devi, Dhani, Dharmo Devi and Vijay Kumar. Five minors, Priyanka, Harsha, Kavya, Aprit and Neha, were also among those injured.

PM Modi, CM Sukhu Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences following the accident.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest,” the prime minister said in a social media post.

CM Sukhu said, “The news of the deaths of 7 people and injuries to 11 others in the bus accident near Chaluj Morh on the Tissa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”

Churah MLA Hans Raj also described the accident as extremely painful and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?
Tags: himachal pradesh

RELATED News

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Youth Working in Noida Worker Falls Into Overflowing Drain In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, Body Yet To Be Found After 22 Hours

Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

Dead for Nearly a Year? 52-Year-Old Woman’s Skeleton Found Inside Bengaluru House; Police Probe

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL XI: Devdutt Padikkal Unbeatable 142* Rescues India After Early Blow; Visitors Reach 357/6 on Day 2 in Colombo

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?
7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?
7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?
7 Dead, 11 Injured After Bus Plunges Off Chamba Road: What Happened At Chalunj Mor?

QUICK LINKS