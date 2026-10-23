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Home > Regionals News > 7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

A massive explosion rocked Alampur village in Bihar’s Siwan district after firecrackers reportedly caught fire inside a house. Locals fear seven deaths, while official confirmation is still awaited.

Firecrackers stored in dealer’s house trigger massive blasts, 7 feared dead (Photo: X)
Firecrackers stored in dealer’s house trigger massive blasts, 7 feared dead (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 20:48 IST

A series of powerful explosions took place in a village in Bihar’s Siwan district. This incident occurred on Friday after firecrackers reportedly caught fire inside a house. The explosion was so heavy that it continued for nearly two hours, which has triggered panic among residents. After the blast, the front portion of the building collapsed onto the street.

Locals have reported that around seven people died in the incident. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll and the identities of the victims.

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Firecrackers Catch Fire, Trigger Series of Blasts in Siwan

The incident took place in Alampur village under the Jamo police station area. According to reports, a large quantity of firecrackers was stored at the house of Mohammad Amiruddin Mian, a local resident who is said to be a firecracker dealer.

Several people were reportedly present inside the house when the firecrackers caught fire. The flames spread to other stored fireworks, triggering a series of explosions.

The blasts were so intense that their sound continued for around two hours, according to reports. The incident created panic in the village, with residents rushing out of their homes.

Powerful Explosion Brings Down Front Portion of House

The force of the explosions reportedly caused the front portion of the house to collapse onto the street. Debris from the damaged structure scattered across the road, adding to the destruction.

The loud blasts frightened people in the surrounding area. The extent of the damage also reportedly made rescue operations and the identification of victims difficult.

Seven Deaths Feared, Official Confirmation Awaited

According to local residents, around seven people were killed in the blast. The identities of people who lost their lives in this blast are still not officially confirmed. Identification has become difficult because of the severity of the explosion. The exact cause of the fire and the circumstances under which it caught fire are still awaited. The official confirmation about the account of the incidents and the casualties is yet to be released. 

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7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened
Tags: Alampur VillageBihar Breaking NewsBihar incidentbihar newsBlast Newsbreaking-newsFirecracker ExplosionSiwan BlastSiwan News

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7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

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7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

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7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened
7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened
7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened
7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened
7 Feared Dead After Firecracker Blast in Bihar’s Siwan, Explosions Continue for Two Hours. Here’s What Happened

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