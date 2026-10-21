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Home > Regionals News > 7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

Seven girls in Indore were allegedly stripped, beaten and locked up for four hours by a retired teacher after she accused them of stealing money during a Kanya Bhoj.

7 Girls Stripped, Beaten And Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
7 Girls Stripped, Beaten And Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 08:31 IST

Seven girls who visited a retired government school teacher’s home for a Kanya Bhoj in Indore were allegedly slapped, beaten and stripped after she accused them of stealing money. The families allege that Anita Mohta, who lives in Flat 303 at Shahnai Residency, also locked the girls in a room for around four hours and threatened to kill them if they screamed. The girls’ relatives later took them to the MIG police station and demanded action against the woman.

Indore girls allegedly lured with promises of gifts and money

As per reports, the girls said they had gone to Shahnai Residency near the MR-9 intersection on the BRTS route for a Kanya Bhoj. Mohta invited them to her flat for a meal and allegedly promised to give them gifts and money.

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However, the families allege that the situation changed after the girls reached her home. Mohta accused them of stealing money kept inside the house. Despite the girls denying the allegation, she allegedly began slapping them and locked them in a room.

Indore families allege girls were stripped and threatened

Reportedly, the families have alleged that the girls were also forced to remove their clothes and beaten. According to their account, the girls remained locked inside the room for about four hours, with the door secured from the outside.

The girls were allegedly threatened that they would not be allowed to return home and would be killed if they screamed. After learning about the incident, their relatives took them to the MIG police station and demanded strict action against Mohta.

Indore police record statements, begin investigation

According to reports, Mohta is a retired government school teacher who reportedly taught for around 10 years in Naya Basera, the area where the girls live.

MIG police station in-charge Chandrabhal Singh confirmed that a complaint had been received. He said the girls’ statements had been recorded and the matter was being investigated. The police are looking into the allegations against the retired teacher.

Also Read: Speeding Thar Hits Bike, Flings Woman So High She Lands On Roof Of House; Kills All 3 On Motorcycle, Including Father-Son Duo     

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7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
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7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

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7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

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7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore
7 Girls Stripped, Beaten Over Theft Allegation After Retired Teacher Invites Them For Kanya Bhoj; Threatened With Death, Locked Up For 4 Hours In Indore

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