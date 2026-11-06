7 Killed As Speeding Truck Ploughs Into Crowd In Jharkhand; PM Modi, President Murmu Express Grief Over Tragic Accident

Seven people were killed and a child was critically injured when a speeding truck ran into a group of people near Jone-Ludru Morh on the Karra-Torpa road in Jharkhand’s Khunti district late on Thursday night. The driver and his helper fled the spot. Police have launched a search for both, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

A Scooter Crash That Drew a Crowd

The tragedy began with a smaller accident. At around 9.30 pm, a scooter met with an accident at the spot, according to eyewitnesses. Hearing the sound of the crash, residents of a nearby colony and passers-by rushed to the roadside to see what had happened and to help.

Moments Later, a Truck Out of Control

As people stood along the road, an 18-wheeler truck coming from the Torpa side allegedly lost control near a colony on the Karra railway station-Torpa road. Preliminary reports say it ploughed into the gathered people, then crashed through a culvert and fell into a ditch. Seven people died, and a child was critically hurt.

The Driver Who Vanished

After the crash, the truck driver and his helper fled. Police are now searching for both. Their absence leaves a central question unanswered: what caused the driver to lose control of a heavy vehicle on this stretch?

Rescue and Response

Karra police station in-charge Raju Kumar reached the spot with police personnel and healthcare workers from the Community Health Centre (CHC) Karra soon after receiving information. The injured child was first taken to the CHC and then referred to Khunti Sadar Hospital after doctors found the child’s condition critical.

Identifying the Dead

At the time of the initial report, the identities of the deceased were still being established. Families in the area are waiting for answers about who was lost.

Leaders Express Grief

Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured. The headline also mentions President Droupadi Murmu, but your input does not include her statement, so I have not added her words. Please insert them once you have the source.

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