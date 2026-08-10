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Home > Regionals News > 7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

A four-year-old girl was attacked by seven stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Mhetre Vasti. CCTV footage captured the terrifying incident as locals rushed in to save her.

7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:13 IST

A young four-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon. Seven dogs allegedly surrounded the child when she was playing near her house in the Mhetre Vasti area. This horrifying attack was recorded by a CCTV camera. In the video, it can be seen that the girl is trying to run away from the dogs as they surround her.

The little girl had come out of her house to play outside. The place where she had come to play already had some stray dogs around.

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Two Dogs Attack Girl, Five Others Join In

When the terrified girl tried to run away from there, two dogs chased after her and attacked her, biting her. After a short while, five more dogs joined in the attack. The girl got surrounded by this pack of dogs. It is visible from the CCTV footage that she was defending herself against the attack of the dogs. This could have proved to be fatal for the child if timely help had not come.

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Locals Rush To Save Four-Year-Old

On hearing the screams of the little girl, people rushed to help her. The dogs were eventually scared off and the girl rescued. The girl sustained injuries in the attack. She is under treatment at the moment.

This incident has instilled fear among the people residing in the Mhetre Vasti locality. Locals have expressed their fears regarding the increasing number of stray dogs.

Residents Demand Action Against Stray Dogs

After the attack, the residents of the locality called on the local administration to act immediately in order to curtail the number of stray dogs. The incident has once again brought into question the issue of the safety of children living in residential localities. What started out as an ordinary day of play became a battle for survival. It has been pointed out through the CCTV footage that stray dogs pose a threat to children who cannot defend themselves.

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7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad
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7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

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7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad
7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad
7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad
7 Stray Dogs Attack 4-Year-Old Girl, Miraculously Survives Assault in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

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