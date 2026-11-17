A disturbing incident has been reported from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where a 17-year-old boy is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. According to reports, the girl, who studies in Class 9, was acquainted with the accused, who reportedly lives in her neighbourhood. The incident came to light after the girl returned home and allegedly narrated her ordeal to her family. The accused is reportedly absconding.

Minor Girl Knew the Accused, Who Lived in Her Neighbourhood

According to the available information, the 14-year-old girl was familiar with the 17-year-old boy as he lived in the same neighbourhood. The accused allegedly took the girl out with him, after which he is accused of sexually assaulting her. The circumstances under which the boy allegedly took the girl away are yet to be fully established. The incident has raised serious concerns, particularly because both the accused and the survivor are minors.

Family Raised Alarm After Girl Failed to Return Home

The incident reportedly came to light when the girl did not return home for a long time. Worried about her whereabouts, her family members began looking for her. The girl eventually returned home and allegedly told her family what had happened. Following her account, the family approached the authorities and reported the incident.

Accused Reportedly Absconding

According to reports, the 17-year-old accused has gone missing and is currently on the run. Authorities are expected to take further action in connection with the complaint and trace the accused. Further details about the case, including the precise circumstances of the alleged abduction and assault, are awaited. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and the action to be taken under the law.

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