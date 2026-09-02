7-Year-Old Dies After Taking Anti-Malaria Tablet In Andhra Pradesh, 52 Others Hospitalised

A seven-year-old girl died after falling ill following the distribution of chloroquine tablets during a malaria-control drive in Gollaguppa village in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district. The exact cause of her death is yet to be established and is being investigated. Of the 71 people given the anti-malaria medicine, 52 are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Telangana and a local health centre.

The village lies along the interstate border with Telangana, where several people reported illness after taking the tablets. Seven-year-old Madivi Jamuna, a Class 2 student, was among those affected and died while receiving treatment, officials said, according to NDTV.

Andhra Pradesh response begins as patients remain stable

The Andhra Pradesh district administration shifted 29 patients to a hospital in Telangana, while another 24 were taken to a local health centre. Authorities said the condition of the remaining patients is stable.

Reportedly, District Collector Dinesh Kumar urged residents not to panic. “The health condition of the patients currently undergoing treatment is stable. There is no need for people to panic,” Kumar said. The Andhra Pradesh administration has deployed specialist medical teams and set up a medical camp to monitor those who fell ill.

Andhra Pradesh sends specialist teams to Gollaguppa

Three paediatricians have been deployed to help with treatment and assessment. A nine-member specialist team from Kakinada Government General Hospital has also reached Gollaguppa, while three more teams from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada are expected to join the response.

As per reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an investigation and directed officials to ensure the affected patients receive the best possible treatment. He also spoke to senior health department officials and the district collector to seek details about the circumstances surrounding the illness, treatment being provided and patients’ condition.

Andhra Pradesh probe examines chloroquine-related illness

Officials continue to monitor the patients as the investigation into Jamuna’s death gets underway. Chloroquine is an antiparasitic medicine used to treat malaria. It works by increasing haem levels in the blood, which is toxic to the malaria parasite, helping kill it and prevent the infection from spreading.

The authorities have not yet established that the medicine caused the child’s death, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

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