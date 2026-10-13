7-Year-Old Girl Accuses Government School Teacher Of Rape In UP’s Banda, Reports Incident After Returning From Maihar Trip

On October 6, a couple from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district set out on foot for the Maihar Devi temple, leaving their young daughter with her grandmother and aunt. While they were gone, the girl tried several times to reach her father by phone through her aunt. The calls, according to the family, never got through. When her parents returned four days later, she told them why she had been trying.

What The Family Alleges?

The girl, a primary school student aged seven, went to her village school on October 8. In his complaint, her father alleges that a teacher posted there took her to the school’s office room around noon on the pretext of fetching water and raped her. According to the reports, she did not tell anyone at home immediately.

The Disclosure

When her parents came back on October 10, the girl told them what had happened. Reports differ on whether she told both parents or her mother first. On Sunday, October 11, her father went to Badausa police station and submitted a complaint.

What Police Say?

Badausa Station House Officer Rajesh Maurya said a rape case has been registered against the teacher on the father’s complaint. He said he went to the school and questioned other teachers and staff, including the cook, but no one confirmed the incident. The inquiry also found that the teacher beats children, he said. Police are recording the girl’s statement and arranging a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said police had received the complaint, that it is under investigation, and that further action will follow based on the facts that emerge.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The reports do not say whether the teacher has been arrested, whether he has responded to the allegation, or which sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, have been invoked. The medical findings are awaited, and so is the child’s statement. Police have also not said whether the school’s records or CCTV, if any, have been examined, or whether the education department has taken any step.

What Happens Next?

Three things will shape the case: the girl’s statement, recorded in a child-friendly manner, the medical examination, and the findings from the school. The fact that school staff did not confirm the incident is not a finding either way, so police will need to establish who was present and where. The education department may also act separately against the teacher, and questions about the school’s safeguards for children are likely to follow. For the girl, the immediate priority is care and counselling.

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