7-Year Old Girl Dies After School Staircase Collapses, 3 More Students Injured In Bihar School

Wednesday began like any other at the government primary school in Amni village of Bihar’s Khagaria district. Children arrived with bags and tiffin boxes, ready for another day of lessons. Within moments, a routine school day became a scene of panic and grief when a staircase inside the school building suddenly gave way.

Children Trapped Under The Debris

The staircase collapsed without warning while students were present. Several children were caught under the falling concrete and rubble. Teachers and villagers ran towards the building as cries for help rose from the debris, and rescue efforts began at once with whatever help was close at hand.

The Loss of Ritika Kumari

Seven-year-old Ritika Kumari was pulled out from beneath the rubble. She was rescued, but her injuries proved too severe and she did not survive. A child who walked into school that morning to study never returned home, leaving her family devastated.

Three Injured Students Hospitalised

Three other children were hurt in the collapse. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors began treatment. Early reports have not detailed their condition, and anxious families waited outside as the young patients were attended to.

#WATCH Khagaria, Bihar: A girl died after school stairs collapsed in Amni village. SDO Sadar Dhananjay Kumar says, “A girl died due to the collapse of the stairs in the school, another child is injured and has been admitted to the Sadar hospital. 3-4 other children also… pic.twitter.com/EVqMWSzEMC — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

Chaos and Anguish at the Spot

News of the accident spread quickly through Amni. Parents and villagers rushed to the school, many in tears, searching for their children. The campus filled with frightened families, and the atmosphere stayed tense for hours as people tried to find out who was hurt and who was safe.

Administration Reaches the Site

After receiving information, Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Dhananjay Kumar arrived at the school along with several other officials. The team inspected the damaged structure, took stock of the situation and spoke with those present. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been officially shared.

Questions Over School Safety

The tragedy has raised serious concern about the condition of government school buildings. The fact that the staircase gave way while children were inside has deepened worries about how safe such structures really are. Parents are asking whether regular inspections are carried out and whether any warning signs were ignored.

A young life has been lost and three families are living with fear and pain. The incident calls for a transparent inquiry, clear accountability and a thorough structural audit of school buildings in the district, so that no child’s classroom becomes a place of danger.

Also Read: Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa And Muslim Husband Case Takes Dramatic Turn, MP High court’s Big direction for ‘Rudraksha Girl’ and Farman Khan