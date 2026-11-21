Two sisters cooked food while their parents were not at home. After the mother returned in the evening, one of them became sick while the other one did not wake up from sleep.

Two Sisters Alone At Home

Two sisters named Pihu Kumawat who is seven years old and her elder sister Divyanshi were alone on November 19 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

They had the idea of cooking noodles. The available information does not state the exact time of cooking and sleeping along with other details about their meal.

They Fell Asleep

The available information suggests that the two sisters fell asleep after having the meal.

Approximately at 3 pm: Return Of Mother

When their mother returned home at around 3 pm, Divyanshi felt ill while Pihu remained unconscious.

A Rush To The Hospital

The family took both girls to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared Pihu dead.

The report does not say which hospital it was, or how long it took the family to reach it.

The Elder Sister Recovers

Divyanshi has been admitted into the hospital and discharged on Friday morning. Therefore, from the Friday perspective, Divyanshi has been discharged from the hospital. Divyanshi’s symptoms and the treatment are not mentioned in the report.

What the Police Are Doing

The family filed a report with the police. Samples of the noodles were sent to the lab by the Kardhani police for further analysis.

Initial Suspicions

The initial investigation reveals the case of food poisoning. The real cause of death is revealed only after the post mortem report is received.

Another Illness In the Family

It has also been noted by the officials that the brother of the girls, Govind, has been admitted to the hospital for the past two months due to an illness. The report does not give information about the nature of illness or its relationship to the incident.

Not Known

The report fails to indicate what the contents of the noodles were, whether the packaging of the noodles was checked, or whether others ate the same food. There is no mention of whether the two girls consumed any other food and what signs they exhibited before going to bed.

What Next?

What will the laboratory analysis reveal from the noodle samples? What will be the results of the post-mortem examination of the cause of death of Pihu? How could two sisters experience different reactions when consuming the same food? And will the results affect how people feel about children cooking by themselves? This remains to be seen by the police.

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