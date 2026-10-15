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Home > Regionals News > 7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

Following the child’s disclosure, her mother filed a police complaint, and Panchpavli police arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Kanojia. The investigation is ongoing.

A seven-year-old girl in Nagpur allegedly disclosed sexual abuse by a 47-year-old tenant during a school session on ‘good touch and bad touch’.
A seven-year-old girl in Nagpur allegedly disclosed sexual abuse by a 47-year-old tenant during a school session on ‘good touch and bad touch’.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:35 IST

A seven-year-old girl in Nagpur reportedly disclosed alleged sexual abuse by a tenant living in her house during a classroom session on ‘good touch and bad touch’, leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old man. The case came to light after the child told her teacher about the alleged misconduct, following which her mother approached the police. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Panchpavli Police Station in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kanojia, who allegedly lived as a tenant in the complainant’s house.

Girl Discloses Alleged Abuse During Classroom Session

According to the complaint, the seven-year-old girl spoke about the alleged abuse during a school session designed to teach children the difference between appropriate and inappropriate physical contact. The girl reportedly told her teacher that the accused, whom she described as her uncle, had been sexually abusing her. Her disclosure prompted further action, and the matter was brought to the attention of her family. Following the revelation, the child’s mother decided to approach the police and file a formal complaint against the accused.

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Mother Files Complaint With Police

The complainant, a 32-year-old woman, told police that the accused was living in her house as a tenant. According to the complaint, the alleged incidents took place between June 30 and October 13. Police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and arrested Rajesh Kanojia, 47, in connection with the allegations. The circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse are now being examined as part of the investigation.

Police Investigation Underway

Panchpavli police are investigating the case and gathering further details regarding the allegations. The accused’s alleged role and the sequence of events are being examined. The incident also highlights the importance of age-appropriate awareness programmes that help children recognise inappropriate behaviour and feel safe reporting it to trusted adults. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.
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7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested
Tags: 47-year-old man arrested7-year-old girlchild abuse allegationschild safety awarenessgood touch bad touchnagpur crime newsNagpur PolicePanchpavli policeRajesh Kanojiasexual abuse case

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7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

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7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested
7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested
7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested
7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested
7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

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