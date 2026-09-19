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Home > Regionals News > 70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

A Ballia mother and visually impaired daughter were allegedly murdered in their home, with police accusing the husband and father of plotting the killings over concerns about the family’s social reputation.

70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles. Image Credit: @MahuaKhabarr/X
70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles. Image Credit: @MahuaKhabarr/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 16:04 IST

The murder case of a mother and daughter duo of Rasra district, Ballia, has become more horrific after the revelation by the police that the husband and father of the two girls, who acted as an informant in this case, is accused of being the person responsible for these murders.

Mother And Daughter Found Murdered

This case came into light when reports surfaced regarding the killing of a mother and daughter duo in the Mustafabad village of Rasra district on September 17. These victims were 65-year-old Manati Devi and her visually impaired 22-year-old daughter Gauri. Ramcheez Gupta, who is the head of the family, told the police that he did not know anything about the murderers of his wife and daughter.

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Investigation Shifts Suspicion To The Husband

A joint team comprising SWAT, surveillance and Rasra police was formed to probe the case. As officers examined evidence gathered from the scene, suspicion gradually shifted toward Ramcheez himself. Police allege that he was in fact the one who masterminded the murders of his wife and daughter.

Concerns Over Social Standing

According to police, Manati Devi suffered from a mental illness that often led her to wander outside the village unclothed. Her daughter Gauri, being visually impaired, reportedly had to beg for food whenever her mother was away from home. Police claim Ramcheez had grown increasingly worried that this situation was damaging the family’s reputation in society, and that this concern allegedly drove him to plot the elimination of his wife and daughter. He is said to have enlisted two accomplices from the same village, identified as Chandan Yadav and Dinesh Gupta, to carry out the plan.

What Happened On The Night Of September 16?

Police said the three accused carried out the murders on the evening of September 16 using a sharp edged weapon. After the killings, they allegedly attempted to clean up blood stains inside the house. Gauri’s body was then removed from the home and dumped in a nearby field. The following day, Ramcheez approached police claiming unidentified individuals were responsible, a story that unravelled once the investigation progressed.

Arrests Made, Weapon Recovered

Police arrested all three accused, including Ramcheez Gupta, near Sidhagarghat. Based on information provided by the accused, investigators recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murders along with blood stained clothing. Police say further investigation is underway into the full conspiracy and the specific roles played by each of the accused.

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70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

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70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

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70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

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70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter
70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter
70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter
70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter
70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

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