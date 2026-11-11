70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathroom After Two Days In Gorakhpur, Postmortem Reveals Shocking Head Injury

That was the evening of Sunday when the elder daughter of 70-year-old Jameela Devi arrived at her house around 9:30 pm to find the front door locked from the inside. She knocked but the door did not open.

She was called there due to a telephone conversation with her younger sister. She lives with their mother and is mentally unstable. That day she said something that concerned her mother.

What the Police Found

Police came after being called by the elder daughter and managed to get the door unlocked. In the bathroom, Jameela Devi lay on the ground. The corpse smelled very strongly, as it had already lain for two days. One eye was torn apart, and the marks on her neck suggested gnawing.

The initial hypothesis was quite simple. The rats, people assumed, had to damage the body, and the cause of death could be either a fall or a natural one.

The Postmortem Changes the Story

That early view did not last. The postmortem report named an injury to the back of the head as the cause of death. It also recorded marks of injury on the face, on the chin and above the right eye.

An accidental fall in a bathroom can cause such injuries. They can also point to something worse. Because of this, police are looking at every angle, including murder and accident.

Who Lived in the House

Jameela Devi lived with her mentally unwell daughter. Another daughter is married and lives elsewhere. Her son, Danish, lives in Dubai.

The Dispute Over a House

Local residents have raised another point. Jameela Devi owns a second house, opposite Vishal Shamiyana House, where tenants live. Residents allege that her son wanted to sell the house while she was against it.

This is what locals say, and it is not an established fact. Police are collecting information on whether there was any dispute within the family over the property. Nobody has been named as an accused.

What Remains Unanswered

Much is still unclear. It is not known how a woman found with the main door locked from inside ended up with the injuries recorded in the report, or whether she fell on her own or was attacked. No one has reported the date of her death, the reason behind her death going unnoticed for two days and the nature of her daughter’s involvement in the matter if there was any at all. The property conflict remains just a theory that is being investigated, and the police have not said whether it has anything to do with her death.

What Will Happen Now?

Now, the next course of action will depend on the forensic evidence, the exact date of death and the claims made by the family members. Depending on this evidence, it might be classified as an accident or a criminal activity. For the time being, the death of a 70 year old woman within a locked room is one question with two possible answers.

Also Read: Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured