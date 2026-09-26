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Home > Regionals News > 70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP

70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP

A 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly confronted two men drinking near her home. Hours later, she was found dead. Police have arrested two suspects after a CCTV and technical evidence-led probe.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 20:54 IST

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh after she objected to two men consuming liquor near her home, according to a report by The Times of India. Police have arrested two men in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Rajesh alias Guddu, around 30, and Hariram Rawat, around 34.

Woman Allegedly Attacked After Confronting Men

The incident reportedly came to light between September 25 and 26. According to reports, the elderly woman allegedly found the two men drinking alcohol near her residence. She reportedly confronted them and objected to their drinking there. An argument then allegedly broke out.

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The two men are accused of assaulting the woman during the confrontation. She was also allegedly sexually assaulted. Police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to her death.

Woman Found Dead Behind Her House

According to reports, the woman suffered serious injuries during the alleged attack. Different accounts have emerged about how she died. Some reports said her head allegedly hit the leg of an iron cot during the assault. Other accounts have mentioned strangulation.

After the alleged attack, her body was reportedly moved away from the area near her home. The body was later found in bushes or a dark area behind the residence. Reports said it had allegedly been dragged for around 50 metres and was found in a semi-naked state.

CCTV Footage Helped Police Trace Suspects

After finding out about the matter, the woman’s family members went to the police station in Mohanlalganj and filed a complaint. The police have been investigating the videos, technical evidence, and information from the surrounding areas.

While evaluating the evidence, police officers reached two people, namely Rajesh alias Guddu and Hariram Rawat. Both are in police custody right now and have been sent to jail.

FIR Registered, Investigation Continues

An FIR has been registered in this case, and the investigation is still ongoing in this matter. Also, a post-mortem has been carried out, and it is known that it suggested the injuries sustained during the crime led to the woman’s death.

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70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP
70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP
70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP
70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP
70-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Stopping 2 Men From Drinking Near Home, Later Found Murdered in UP

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