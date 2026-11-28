A 74-year-old retired Army man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has allegedly lost nearly ₹12 lakh after falling victim to a marriage scam on a matrimonial website. The woman reportedly gained his trust by promising to marry him. She later used emotional stories about her illness and a serious head injury to demand money.

After receiving the money, the woman allegedly switched off her mobile phone and stopped responding to his calls. The retired soldier then realised that he had been cheated and approached the police. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Retired Army Man Created Matrimonial Profile to Find a Life Partner

The incident took place in the University police station area of Anand Nagar, Bodabag, Rewa. The victim, identified as Ram Sumer Mishra, is a 74-year-old retired Army personnel. According to the complaint, Mishra was living alone and wanted to get married. Hoping to find a suitable life partner, he created a profile on a matrimonial website.

A few days later, he received a call from an unknown number. The woman introduced herself as Saraswati Upadhyay and claimed to be from Ujjain.

Woman Promised Marriage Before Asking for Financial Help

Initially, the two started with normal conversations. However, their communication gradually increased, and they reportedly developed a close bond. During their conversations, the woman proposed marriage to Mishra. Both reportedly agreed to take the relationship forward.

However, things took a different turn when the woman began sharing her personal problems. She allegedly told Mishra that she was suffering from an illness and had also sustained a serious head injury.

Using these claims, she reportedly sought financial help from the elderly man. Trusting her and believing in their marriage plans, Mishra allegedly transferred nearly ₹12 lakh to her.

Woman Switches Off Phone After Receiving ₹12 Lakh

The scenario turned around when the money was transferred. As per the complaint, the woman’s mobile phone was switched off the next day. Mishra tried contacting her several times, but did not receive any response. His repeated attempts to reach her failed, which left him suspicious about her intentions. He eventually realised that the marriage promise may have been part of a planned fraud.

Police Register FIR, Probe Underway

According to the incident, Mishra reached out to the University police station and filed a complaint. An FIR has been registered against the woman, who has been identified as Saraswati Upadhyay, and the investigation has also started. Now, investigators are now trying to identify whether the woman’s identity and address are genuine. They are also examining whether an organised cybercrime gang could be involved in the alleged fraud.