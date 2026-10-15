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Home > Regionals News > 75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri

75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri

The couple, who reportedly fell in love around a year ago, have completed their ring ceremony, with the wedding scheduled after Navratri.

75-year-old Ramsugar is reportedly set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput. (Source: Screengrab)
75-year-old Ramsugar is reportedly set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput. (Source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 20:44 IST

An unusual love story from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh has taken social media by storm, drawing attention to the age gap between a couple preparing to tie the knot. Ramsugar, a 75-year-old man, is reportedly set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput, with their relationship becoming a talking point online. According to reports, the couple fell in love around a year ago and have now decided to take their relationship forward. Their story has sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users celebrating their decision while others have questioned the significant age difference.

How Ramsugar and Rani’s Love Story Began

Rani Rajput, who reportedly creates Instagram Reels, used to visit Ramsugar’s house to meet his daughter. During these visits, Rani and Ramsugar gradually became closer. Their friendship reportedly developed into a romantic relationship over time. The two are said to have been in a relationship for approximately a year before deciding to get married. Their story has attracted attention because of the unexpected circumstances in which their relationship reportedly began.

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Ring Ceremony Completed, Wedding After Navratri

According to the available information, the couple has already completed their ring ceremony. Their wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place after Navratri. Pictures and videos said to show the couple celebrating with family members and loved ones have been circulating on social media. The visuals have further fuelled public interest in their relationship, with users sharing their reactions to the couple’s decision to marry.

Social Media Divided Over Age Gap

The relationship has triggered a debate online. While some users have praised the couple for choosing each other despite the age difference, others have expressed criticism and questioned the compatibility of a 75-year-old groom and a 30-year-old bride. The discussion has also highlighted differing views on relationships, personal choice and the role of age in marriage. Despite the mixed reactions, the couple’s reported decision to marry has made their story a viral topic. Further details about the wedding and the couple’s relationship are awaited.
Also Read:7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

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75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri
Tags: 30-year-old bride45-year age gap75-year-old man marriageAuraiya newshome-hero-pos-7Ramsugar and Rani Rajputunusual love storyUP couple weddingUttar Pradesh viral newswedding after Navratri

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75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri

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75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri
75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri
75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri
75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri
75-Year-Old Groom, 30-Year-Old Bride! UP Couple’s 45-Year Age Gap Love Story Goes Viral; Ring Ceremony Done, Wedding After Navratri

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