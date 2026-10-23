LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

A viral engagement involving 75-year-old Ramsughar in Auraiya has sparked controversy after Reena Devi called it a social media stunt, while his daughter Radha alleged a conspiracy.

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt
75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 16:03 IST

The viral engagement of a 75-year-old man, Ramsughar, and a woman named Reena Devi has taken a sudden turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Reena, who took part in the engagement and haldi rituals shown in the earlier videos, has now released a new video saying she will never marry him and that the whole episode was staged to gain views and likes on social media. Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, has rejected the claims and called them a planned conspiracy. The matter relates to Ariyari village under the Sahayal police station area.

A Wedding That Took Over The Internet

A few days ago, videos and pictures of the rituals of the so-called wedding spread widely online. Ramsughar, 75, lives in Ariyari village. Reena Devi is described as a resident of Dayalpur in Auraiya. The footage of the engagement and haldi made the pair a talking point, and many viewers took it as a genuine match between an elderly man and a much younger woman.

You Might Be Interested In

The Woman Changes Her Story

Now Reena has released a new video that tells a different tale. She says plainly that she will never marry the elderly man. According to her, the drama was created only to collect views and likes.

She also says her husband, who had gone astray, returned home after the viral video came out. Her claim is that the clip, in a way, brought him back.

Whose Idea Was It?

On camera, Reena has alleged that Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, was the one who asked her to make the videos and go through the engagement and haldi rituals. She says the purpose was only to get views.

She has made another allegation as well. She says Radha withdrew the pension of her father, Ramsughar. This claim is hers alone and has not been verified.

The Daughter Hits Back

Radha has denied every charge made by Reena. She calls it a well thought out conspiracy and says her elderly father is being defamed on purpose. With both sides now speaking, the matter has turned into a war of words.

What Is Not Yet Known

It is not clear whether the rituals were real or staged, since the two accounts directly contradict each other. There is no word from Ramsughar himself in the material available. It is also unclear whether any complaint has been filed, whether police have taken note, or whether any pension issue exists at all.

The Road Ahead

With the story now disputed, the focus will move to what Ramsughar says and whether either family approaches the Sahayal police. If a complaint over the pension or defamation is lodged, officers will have to examine the claims on both sides. Until then, a video that began as a curiosity has become a dispute between two families, and the truth of what was filmed remains uncertain.

Also Read: Inspector Honey-Trapped By Man Posing As Girl, Loses Rs. 10 Lakh While Chatting; Doctors, Businessmen Also Targeted In Hyderabad

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

RELATED News

WhatsApp Chats, Murder Allegation, Hostile Witnesses: Why Supreme Court Acquitted Man Convicted Of Killing Friend?

Inspector Honey-Trapped By Man Posing As Girl, Loses Rs. 10 Lakh While Chatting; Doctors, Businessmen Also Targeted In Hyderabad

55-year-old DRDO Staff Killed After Being Thrashed Over Allegations of Molestation in Hyderabad

‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

‘Meet Me Alone’: Mau Police Officer Calls Woman To Room Alone; Use Of Inappropriate Language In Leaked Audio Clip Goes Viral – Shocking Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AFG vs ZIM, ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final Match Live In India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

ICC Announces Timeline Of LA Olympics Qualifiers | Details Inside

After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Explains Why He Looked Away During Steve Smith’s Catch, Viral Moment Leaves Fans Laughing

New Zealand A vs India A, Unofficial Test Series: Preview, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records

A Nutritious Festive Choice

‘He Is My Lucky Charm’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises CM Vijay, Recalls Their 3 Hit Films — Here’s What She Said

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband
75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband
75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband
75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband
75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

QUICK LINKS