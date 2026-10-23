75-Year-Old Man’s Viral Engagement In UP’s Auraiya Suspected To Be A Social Media Stunt, Rani Returns To Husband

The viral engagement of a 75-year-old man, Ramsughar, and a woman named Reena Devi has taken a sudden turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Reena, who took part in the engagement and haldi rituals shown in the earlier videos, has now released a new video saying she will never marry him and that the whole episode was staged to gain views and likes on social media. Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, has rejected the claims and called them a planned conspiracy. The matter relates to Ariyari village under the Sahayal police station area.

A Wedding That Took Over The Internet

A few days ago, videos and pictures of the rituals of the so-called wedding spread widely online. Ramsughar, 75, lives in Ariyari village. Reena Devi is described as a resident of Dayalpur in Auraiya. The footage of the engagement and haldi made the pair a talking point, and many viewers took it as a genuine match between an elderly man and a much younger woman.

The Woman Changes Her Story

Now Reena has released a new video that tells a different tale. She says plainly that she will never marry the elderly man. According to her, the drama was created only to collect views and likes.

She also says her husband, who had gone astray, returned home after the viral video came out. Her claim is that the clip, in a way, brought him back.

This woman first scripted wedding with 75 year old father of her friend to get followers on social media Now she’s saying her husband is back with two kids and she has married him again and her family is complete Biggest joke on media that gave her so much footage She’s now saying she will file a case if anyone pesters her for an interview 🤣 https://t.co/tMnpyMDws5 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 23, 2026

Whose Idea Was It?

On camera, Reena has alleged that Ramsughar’s daughter, Radha, was the one who asked her to make the videos and go through the engagement and haldi rituals. She says the purpose was only to get views.

She has made another allegation as well. She says Radha withdrew the pension of her father, Ramsughar. This claim is hers alone and has not been verified.

The Daughter Hits Back

Radha has denied every charge made by Reena. She calls it a well thought out conspiracy and says her elderly father is being defamed on purpose. With both sides now speaking, the matter has turned into a war of words.

What Is Not Yet Known

It is not clear whether the rituals were real or staged, since the two accounts directly contradict each other. There is no word from Ramsughar himself in the material available. It is also unclear whether any complaint has been filed, whether police have taken note, or whether any pension issue exists at all.

The Road Ahead

With the story now disputed, the focus will move to what Ramsughar says and whether either family approaches the Sahayal police. If a complaint over the pension or defamation is lodged, officers will have to examine the claims on both sides. Until then, a video that began as a curiosity has become a dispute between two families, and the truth of what was filmed remains uncertain.

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