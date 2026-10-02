75-Year-Old Thane Man Dies During CJP Shivaji Park Protest; What Led To His Sudden Death?

A 75-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while attending a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, according to police and reports. The man, identified as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, had arrived at the venue to witness the protest.

Man Complained Of Chest Pain

According to police, Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County in Thane, reached Shivaji Park at around 4:30 pm. About half an hour later, he complained of chest pain. With the help of his friend and police personnel present at the venue, Pillai was taken to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park for medical treatment. He later died while undergoing treatment. Police said he had suffered a heart attack.





Protest Demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The incident took place as hundreds and thousands of people gathered at Shivaji Park for the CJP protest. The organisation has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what it describes as irregularities related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP has also called for greater transparency in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and demanded that the 2025 electoral roll be frozen. The Election Commission, however, has said decisions of the three-member panel, including those concerning the SIR, were taken unanimously.

Protest Held Despite Police Denying Permission

The protest began around 4 pm despite Mumbai Police having denied permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park. A heavy police presence was deployed around the venue and nearby Dadar railway station as large crowds gathered. Several prominent personalities, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi and musician Vishal Dadlani, were also reported to have attended or supported the protest. The death of Pillai occurred during the early stages of the gathering, after which he was taken to the nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

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