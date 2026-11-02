8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

Eight labourers were killed and five others injured after a road construction machine came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. The accident occurred in Chhapoli village, within the limits of Udaipurwati police station, while work was underway on a narrow road connecting Chhapoli and Kadamkund with public participation. According to the available details, the machine was being used to mix gravel when it touched the overhead power line. The contact caused electricity to pass through the equipment, electrocuting workers present at the construction site. All eight deceased labourers were reportedly local residents.

Machine Comes in Contact With Overhead Power Line

The accident took place during road construction work in Chhapoli village. The machine, which was being operated for mixing gravel, came into contact with the high-tension electricity wire passing above the road. The electric current reportedly spread through the machine, leaving several labourers exposed to the electrical shock. Eight workers died in the incident, while five others sustained injuries. The injured were taken for medical treatment. The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at construction sites, particularly where heavy machinery is operated near overhead power lines.

PM Modi Announces Financial Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured workers will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Ashok Gehlot Demands Investigation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences over the deaths and called for an investigation into the incident to determine responsibility. Gehlot urged the state government to ensure adequate compensation and assistance for the bereaved families. He also stressed the need to establish accountability for the circumstances that led to the deadly accident.

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