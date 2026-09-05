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Home > Regionals News > 8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

Eight people believed to be Tamil Nadu students were killed after their car crashed into a parked lorry on NH 66 in Kerala's Thrissur.

Eight killed as car crashes into parked lorry on Kerala highway (Image: X)
Eight killed as car crashes into parked lorry on Kerala highway (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 08:46 IST

Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, were killed after their car crashed into a lorry parked on National Highway 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur, Kerala, around 11.40 pm on Friday. The victims were travelling in a seven-seater car with Tamil Nadu registration when it collided with the parked vehicle on the highway. Police said the youths are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu. An ID card belonging to a student of PSNA College of Engineering in Dindigul was recovered from the wreckage, supporting the theory about their identities. Some reports said the group was travelling towards Guruvayur.

Kerala crash leaves eight dead as rescue teams reach wreckage

The accident happened on a stretch of Kerala’s NH 66 where construction work was underway. The lorry involved in the crash was reportedly parked illegally in the same lane. The impact left the car badly damaged, trapping those inside. Locals, police and fire and rescue personnel launched an extended operation to pull the victims from the vehicle.

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Police said the car had been travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when the crash occurred. All eight occupants were reported dead, with their bodies taken to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College. An earlier account said seven victims died at the scene while an eighth was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Kerala highway tragedy puts focus on illegally parked lorry

The reasons behind the accident have highlighted the fact that the lorry was parked in the same lane where there was ongoing construction, thus putting it in danger of being hit by the incoming car. The accident happened during the night and hence, visibility could be an issue.

The whole incident has left Kerala’s Kaipamangalam stunned while the officials try to find out the identities of the deceased and how exactly everything unfolded. The student ID card and the details related to the vehicle registered in Tamil Nadu is being analyzed by the police.

Kerala police probe victims’ student connection

The victims are believed to have been students from Tamil Nadu, although police have not yet publicly confirmed the identities of all eight. The recovered PSNA College of Engineering ID card is among the key clues being examined in Kerala’s investigation.

The crash has also raised questions over highway safety during ongoing construction in Kerala, particularly the reported parking of a heavy vehicle in an active lane. Rescue personnel and local residents remained involved in the operation as the bodies were recovered from the mangled car.

Also Read: Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next    

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8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala
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8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

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8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala
8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala
8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala
8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala

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