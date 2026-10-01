8 Students Die By Drowning At Maharashtra’s Diveagar Beach During Picnic; How 48-Member Group Hit By Tragedy?

A tragic incident took place at Diveagar Beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after eight students drowned while bathing in the sea. According to reports, the students had travelled from Alandi in Pune district for a picnic organised by Winners Academy, a private coaching institute. Police and rescue teams launched a search operation following the incident, and the bodies of all eight students were recovered.

8 Students Drown While Bathing in Sea

The students were reportedly from Classes 11 and 12 and had visited Diveagar Beach as part of a group outing. The incident occurred when some students entered the sea to bathe. They were swept into the water, leading to a major rescue operation by local authorities. Police said the deceased students were part of a larger group that had travelled from Pune for the picnic. Diveagar Beach is located around 170 kilometres from Mumbai.





Group of 48 Had Visited Diveagar

According to a police officer, the group consisted of 48 people, including 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers. The students were accompanied by staff members from the private coaching institute. The incident left the group in shock as police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the drowning.

Police and Officials Reach Spot

Following the accident, police, local officials and rescue personnel reached the beach and began the necessary procedures. A search and rescue operation was carried out to locate those who had gone missing in the sea. Police later confirmed that the bodies of all eight students had been recovered. The bodies were taken for the required medical and legal procedures as authorities began documenting the incident. The tragedy has raised concerns about the safety of students during group outings to beaches and other water bodies. Further details about the circumstances leading to the drowning are expected as the police investigation continues.

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