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Home > Regionals News > 8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest

8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest

An eight-year-old girl in Singrauli has accused her father of sexual abuse and her stepmother of burning her private parts with heated tongs. The father was later found hanging in a forest, while the stepmother remains missing.

8-Year-Old Alleges Rape by Father, Torture by Stepmother
8-Year-Old Alleges Rape by Father, Torture by Stepmother

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 21:51 IST

An eight-year-old girl is battling for her life in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli after allegedly suffering sexual abuse at the hands of her father and torture by her stepmother. The disturbing case has taken another turn after the accused father was found hanging from a tree in a forest, while the stepmother remains absconding.

The girl is receiving treatment at the district hospital’s trauma centre, where doctors are closely monitoring her condition. The case came to light after a woman police officer brought her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on August 23. During the interaction, the child made serious allegations against both her father and stepmother.

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Singrauli Child Abuse Case: Girl Recounts Alleged Abuse Before CWC

According to the account provided by the child, her father allegedly sexually abused her. She further alleged that her stepmother assaulted her and used a heated pair of tongs to burn her private parts after she complained of pain.

The girl told authorities that her father had sexually abused her and that her stepmother beat her and burned her private parts with heated tongs after she complained of pain.

The Child Welfare Committee’s chairman, R.D. Pandey, said the girl was in a serious condition and required specialised medical attention.

Father Allegedly Took Girl Away From Hospital During Initial Treatment

The case also raised concerns after the accused father allegedly took the girl away from the hospital without authorisation during her initial treatment. She was subsequently recovered with the help of the police and administration and taken to a One Stop Centre before being admitted to the hospital again.

The authorities are now prioritising the child’s treatment and safety as the investigation continues.

Girl in ICU as Hospital and Police Differ Over Medical Report

Civil surgeon Dr Kalpana Ravi said the girl had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was being continuously monitored by medical staff. She later said a team of doctors from the medical college was keeping a close watch on the child and that her condition was stable.

However, questions have emerged over the status of the medical report. Dr Ravi said the hospital would generally receive the report a day after the police arranged the medical examination. The Superintendent of Police, meanwhile, said the police had not yet received the report.

The discrepancy has raised questions about coordination between the hospital and police. The available information does not establish the reason for the delay or whether a formal medical report has been completed.

Accused Father Found Hanging in Forest, Stepmother Still Missing

The case took another turn when the father’s body was found hanging in a forest. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established in the information provided. Meanwhile, police continue to search for the girl’s stepmother, who remains absconding.

Singrauli Superintendent of Police said the sensitive case was being investigated from every angle. According to the SP, the girl gave two separate statements. Her first statement did not mention rape, and the preliminary medical report reportedly did not confirm serious internal injuries. In her subsequent statement, however, she directly accused her father of rape.

The detailed forensic and medical reports are still awaited. Police said further legal action would be taken based on the findings.

Police Search for Stepmother as Questions Remain Over Treatment

The immediate priority remains the eight-year-old girl’s survival and access to appropriate medical care. The Child Welfare Committee is monitoring her welfare, while police continue efforts to locate the absconding stepmother.

When contacted, Sidhi-Singrauli MP Dr Rajesh Mishra said he was not previously aware of the case. He said he would speak to the Superintendent of Police and the chief medical officer and seek the girl’s transfer to another district for better treatment if her condition required it.

As investigators await detailed medical and forensic findings, the allegations, the circumstances of the father’s death, and the whereabouts of the stepmother remain central to the case.

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8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest
Tags: breaking-newschild abusecrime newscrime updatemadhya pradeshmp newspolice investigationRape CaseSingrauli news

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8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest

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8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest

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8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest
8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest
8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest
8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest
8-Year-Old Accuses Father of Rape, Stepmother of Burning Her Private Parts; Father Found Hanging in Forest

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