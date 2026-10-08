8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Years in ICU: Taxi-Driver Father Quits Driving, Mother Stays by His Side at Rohtak PGIMS- Then Comes the Good News, What Was His Illness?

The young boy from Sonipat was staying in a room in Rohtak hospital for almost two years. But this journey of almost two years ended yesterday, Monday, when the child stepped out of PGIMS Rohtak Hospital after being there in the PICU for almost 23 months. The young boy was just six years old when he was rushed to the hospital on October 5, 2024. The child was unconscious with a high fever and could not move his hands and legs.

Now, after showing significant improvement, the child has been discharged. He requires only minimal oxygen support and will continue to remain under medical observation through regular follow-up visits.

From An Unconscious Child To Walking Out Of The PICU

Dr Kundan Mittal, senior professor in the department of paediatrics and in charge of the PICU, said the child’s recovery involved prolonged critical care, physiotherapy and nutritional support.

“Besides medical treatment, the child was provided with physiotherapy and nutritional support. We also tried to support the family financially as the father was the sole breadwinner and had to give up his work to remain with his son,” Dr Mittal said.

His discharge turned into an emotional moment for the medical team and the family. A cake-cutting ceremony was held inside the PICU, the same unit where the boy had spent most of his hospital stay.

Father Gave Up His Job To Stay Beside His Son

For the boy’s father, Sombeer Dahiya of Garhi Sisana village, the nearly two-year hospital stay came at a high personal cost. A taxi driver in Delhi and the family’s sole breadwinner, Dahiya gave up his job to remain beside his son. His wife, a homemaker, also stayed with the child throughout the prolonged treatment.

“PGIMS became our second home. We have spent nearly two years here. When we brought our son here, he was unconscious and could not even move his hands and legs. Today, he is able to move his body. The doctors and nurses are no less than God for us,” Dahiya said.

‘Had We Been In A Private Hospital…’

The family also spoke about the financial burden such prolonged treatment could have created.

“I have never seen such care for a patient in a govt hospital. Had we been in a private hospital, perhaps everything we had would have been sold,” Dahiya said.

Doctors said the hospital also tried to provide financial support to the family during the treatment because the father had been forced to stop working.

PICU Staff Became Part Of The Child’s Extended Family

Over the months, the boy developed a close bond with the PICU staff. Nursing personnel said they began seeing him as part of their own family. They would bring home-cooked food for him and even celebrate his birthday during his long stay at the hospital. Dr HK Aggarwal, vice-chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dyal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, was present during the discharge. He said seeing a critically ill patient recover and return home was the highest form of happiness for a doctor.

The child’s condition is currently stable. Doctors said his recovery will continue to be monitored through follow-up visits as he begins life outside the PICU after nearly two years.