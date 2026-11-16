8-Year-Old Boy Kicked And Thrown To Floor By Senior Students In Lucknow School; His Father Is a DIG – What He Did Next After His Son Was Assaulted?

An eight-year-old boy, the son of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), was allegedly kicked and knocked to the floor by a senior student during a robotics class at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Lucknow. The incident, which took place on October 15, was followed by another alleged act by the school management, which made the child walk through classrooms from Classes 5 to 8 and appear before more than 1,000 students to identify the student responsible. The DIG has alleged that the experience left his son severely traumatised and that the school officials later pressured the family to withdraw its complaint.

Reportedly, an FIR was registered on November 11 against the school principal, counsellor and robotics teacher following the DIG’s complaint at the PGI police station. The family has also accused the school management of trying to protect those involved instead of taking action against them.

Lucknow DPS assault: How the robotics class incident unfolded

The DIG, who lives in the PGI area, has two children studying at the school. His daughter is in Class 6, while his eight-year-old son studies in Class 3.

Reports say that according to the complaint, a senior student kicked the boy during a robotics class on October 15, knocking him to the floor. The student allegedly abused him in front of others. When the school closed for the day, the DIG’s wife went to pick up both children, who told her about the incident.

After learning the details from his wife, the DIG approached the principal and counsellor the following day. He asked the school management to examine the CCTV footage to identify the student responsible.

Lucknow school accused of making child appear before 1,000 students

However, the DIG alleged that the principal, counsellor and robotics teacher did not examine the CCTV footage. Instead, they took his son through sections from Classes 5 to 8, asking him to identify the senior student.

As per reports, the child was made to appear before more than 1,000 students during the exercise. The DIG further alleged that the school management already knew that senior robotics students had gone to participate in an external competition that day, but still took his son around the classrooms.

He claimed that teachers and classmates subsequently mocked the child, causing him severe mental distress.

Lucknow DIG approaches senior officials, alleges pressure to settle

Apart from approaching the school authorities, the DIG submitted a written complaint to four senior officials associated with the DM, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the school society and the management committee.

According to reports, the family alleged that instead of taking action against those responsible, the school management tried to protect them. They also claimed that pressure was put on them to withdraw the complaint and reach a settlement.

Angered by the school’s response, the DIG approached the PGI police station on October 28. An FIR was subsequently registered on November 11 against the principal, counsellor and robotics teacher.

Despite the FIR, police officials have not commented on the matter. The DCP, Additional DCP, ACP and PGI police station inspector have all refused to speak about the case. The school management has also not presented its version of the allegations so far.

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