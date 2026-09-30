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Home > Regionals News > 8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

Eight-year-old Class 2 student Ankit Kumar went missing after leaving home to watch a Mahaveeri Akhara procession. His body was found the next morning, hidden under water hyacinth and bricks.

8-year-old killed in Bihar's Gopalganj (Photo: Pinterest)
8-year-old killed in Bihar's Gopalganj (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 14:18 IST

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj district after he went out to watch a religious procession. The Class 2 student, identified as Ankit Kumar, had left his home on Tuesday. He never returned.

His body was recovered on Wednesday morning from a fallow field near a cemetery in Mahaicha village. The field is located close to the Daha River and falls under the Uchkagaon police station area. The discovery triggered panic and anger among local residents.

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Ankit Went To Watch Mahaveeri Akhara Procession

Ankit was the only son of Mohar Sah and Sumitra Devi, who live in Ward No. 11 of Mahaicha village. He was studying in Class 2. According to the information available, Ankit left his house on Tuesday to watch the Mahaveeri Akhara procession passing through the village.

When he did not return home, his family began looking for him. Relatives and villagers searched for him at several places but could not trace him. The search ended the following morning tragically. Villagers spotted Ankit’s body in a flooded fallow field near the cemetery. The field is around 300 metres from the Daha River.

Multiple Knife Wounds Found On Neck

According to villagers, Ankit had several knife wounds on his neck. His body was reportedly covered with water hyacinth and bricks in an apparent attempt to hide it. After receiving information, Uchkagaon Police Station Officer Ashutosh Kumar Jha and Additional Police Station Officer Tinku Kumar reached the spot with police personnel.

The police took possession of the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report is expected to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Police have not officially disclosed the motive behind the suspected murder or identified any accused so far.

Family Waited Years For Their Only Son

The tragedy has left Ankit’s family devastated. Villagers said he was born around seven years after his parents’ marriage, after the couple had hoped and prayed for a child. Ankit was the family’s only son. He also had two younger sisters.

His father works as a labourer abroad to support the family, while his mother stays at home and looks after the children. Following the news, Ankit’s mother, Sumitra Devi, was left inconsolable. His father is also returning home from abroad. The two younger sisters reportedly do not yet know that their brother has died. Neighbours have gathered at the family home to offer support.

Former Minister Seeks Strict Action

Former minister and Hathua MLA Ramsevak Singh also reached the spot after learning about the incident. He spoke to Uchkagaon Police Station Officer Ashutosh Kumar Jha about the case. Singh demanded that the accused be identified and that “strict action” be taken against those responsible. The investigation is underway. Police have yet to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Ankit’s death.

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8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?
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8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

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8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

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8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?
8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?
8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?
8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?
8-Year-Old Boy Murdered In Bihar’s Gopalganj: Went To Watch Religious Procession, Never Returned, What Happened To Ankit?

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