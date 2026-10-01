8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Tortured At Doctor’s House in Madhya Pradesh, Burned With Hot Tongs

A disturbing case involving the alleged mistreatment of an 8-year-old girl has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. The incident reportedly took place at the home of a doctor posted at the district hospital. The minor allegedly told police that she was beaten and subjected to burns with hot objects while staying at the doctor’s residence. The girl reportedly left the house on Wednesday evening and reached Ward No. 7, where she was seen crying by local residents. People questioned her and subsequently informed the police. The Kotwali Police reached the spot and took the girl to the police station, where her statement was recorded.

Girl Allegedly Brought From Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, the girl is a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh and does not have parents. She reportedly has a sister. Locals said a doctor couple brought her to Shahdol a few months ago. It was reportedly claimed that the girl was staying with the family to help care for and look after the couple’s younger daughter. However, the girl has allegedly told police that she was also made to perform household chores.

Minor Alleges Beating, Burns With Hot Objects

According to the girl’s allegations, she was beaten whenever she made mistakes or resisted instructions. She has also accused the doctor’s wife of burning her with hot tongs and other hot objects. Burn marks were reportedly found on the girl’s body. However, the allegations have not yet been independently established and will be verified as part of the police investigation.

Police Question Doctor Couple

After the girl reached the neighbourhood, local residents alerted the police. Kotwali Police took her to the station and questioned her about the alleged incident. Police also brought Dr BR Prajapati, who is posted at the district hospital, to the police station for questioning. Speaking to the media, the doctor reportedly described the girl as a relative of his wife and said she had come to Shahdol for a visit. Police are recording statements from the girl, the doctor couple and other people connected to the matter. Further action will depend on the girl’s complaint, medical findings and facts established during the investigation.

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