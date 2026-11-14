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Home > Regionals News > 8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

Both minor boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home following court orders. Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and further investigation is underway.

8-year-old girl was molested by two minor boys in Odisha after being lured away while playing near her home.
8-year-old girl was molested by two minor boys in Odisha after being lured away while playing near her home.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-14 15:16 IST

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, triggering a police investigation in the area. The incident reportedly took place on November 10 under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai Rural Police Station. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the two boys allegedly lured the girl away from near her home and took her to an abandoned machine room, where they allegedly molested her. Police have arrested both minors, who were subsequently produced before a court and sent to a juvenile home as directed.

Girl Allegedly Lured to Abandoned Machine Room

According to the written complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the incident occurred on the afternoon of November 10. The eight-year-old girl was playing near her house when two minor boys from the same locality allegedly approached her and lured her away on some pretext. They allegedly took her to a nearby abandoned machine room, where the incident took place.

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Mother Finds Daughter After Searching Village

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother became worried when she could not find her daughter for a considerable period. She began searching for the child in different parts of the village. During the search, she eventually found her daughter inside the abandoned machine room with the two minor boys. After returning home, the girl reportedly narrated the incident to her mother, following which the family decided to approach the police.

Police Register Case, Minors Sent to Juvenile Home

On November 12, the victim’s mother submitted a written complaint at Pattamundai Rural Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The girl was also taken for a medical examination. According to police, the case was registered under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(2) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the investigation, the two minor boys were produced before a court and sent to a juvenile home as directed by the court. Police said further investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?
Tags: 8-year-old girl molestation caseabandoned machine room incidentgirl molested in Odishahome-hero-pos-4Kendrapara newsOdisha child abuse casePattamundai policepocso-acttwo minor boys arrested

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8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

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8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?
8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?
8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?
8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?
8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In Odisha; Lured To Abandoned Machine Room – How Did Her Mother Find Her?

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