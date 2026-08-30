8-Year-Old Run Over in Mumbai’s Bandra: Eyewitness Claims Driver Was On Phone

An eight-year-old boy died after being run over by a car in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place between 3:30 pm and 4 pm. The driver has been identified as Meghna Rawal, a gym trainer. Police have taken Rawal into custody as they investigate the case.

There was an eyewitness who had seen the boy standing on the roadside when the car hit him. According to the witness, the child was not crossing any road at the time of the accident.



Eyewitness Claims Driver Was On Phone

The person who saw all this happening also disclosed that the driver did not stop immediately after the crash. As per him, the lady was speaking over her phone.

“After the accused ran over the child, she didn’t stop; she was talking on a call continuously,” the eyewitness said.

According to the witness, two people then stepped in and pulled the child out from under the car. The boy was taken to a hospital in the same vehicle.

The eyewitness said, “The child was at the side of the road and wasn’t crossing it either…I am speaking on the basis of humanity; I helped the child as I was present there.”

Police Probe Underway In Bandra Crash

Currently, the Mumbai Police are investigating the crash incident, and they are trying to understand what actually happened before and after the child was hit in the accident. They will also conduct an investigation to figure out how the accident took place and whether any traffic rules were violated or not.

Recent Road Safety Cases In Mumbai

This is another major accident which comes amid several recent road-safety incidents that are taking place in Mumbai and nearby areas. Earlier this month, a fitness trainer was allegedly assaulted in a road-rage incident which took place near Bandra Talao. In that case, police have already booked three individuals.

In another incident, a 16-year-old allegedly driving a car in Nalasopara hit two women pedestrians. One woman died, while another suffered serious injuries. The minor, along with the vehicle owner and registered driver, was arrested. Police are now examining all aspects of the Bandra crash as the investigation continues.