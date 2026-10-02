80-Year-Old Woman Raped In Forest: Returning From Daughter’s Home In Odisha, Visually Impaired Elderly Woman Dragged Into Isolation And Assaulted

An 80-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped in a forest near Talanpada under Raighar block in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on September 29, police said on Thursday. The accused, 35-year-old Pilaram Gouda, was arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday after two local youths reportedly caught him at the spot and alerted villagers.

Odisha survivor attacked while returning from daughter’s house

Reportedly, according to police, the woman was walking home after visiting her daughter in a nearby village when Gouda allegedly intercepted her. He reportedly dragged her into an isolated forest area and sexually assaulted her.

Her cries for help were heard by two youths passing through the area. They rushed to the spot and allegedly caught Gouda in the act. The youths then overpowered him, tied him to a tree and informed villagers.

Odisha police rush to forest after villagers raise alarm

Reports say that after receiving the information, a police team led by Raighar IIC Tapan Sahu reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The woman was shifted to Raighar primary health centre for treatment.

Umerkote SDPO Subhendu Kumar Sabar said Gouda is from a village under Raighar block. The Odisha police officer also said a scientific team visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

Odisha women’s groups protest, demand strict action

The incident triggered protests in the area, with members of local women’s organisations reaching Raighar police station. They demanded strict action against the accused and justice for the elderly woman.

According to reports, police said a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the survivor’s family. Medical examinations of both the accused and the woman were conducted.

The investigation in the Odisha case is underway, with police examining the evidence collected from the scene.

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