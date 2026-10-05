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Home > Regionals News > 82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

Around 82 students at a Maharashtra government ashram school were allegedly made half-bald after playful behaviour angered the superintendent, sparking parental outrage and a show-cause notice.

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour
82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 14:16 IST

Saturday was meant to be a routine grooming day at a government ashram school in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. The school had arranged haircuts for its students. Some children, waiting for their turn, began to play. That small moment of fun allegedly set off a chain of events that left parents furious and a school under scrutiny.

The Alleged Punishment

The incident took place at the government secondary ashram school in Jambhulghat, Chimur taluka. According to reports, the superintendent was angered by the children’s behaviour and allegedly told the barber to cut only half of their hair. A trimmer was reportedly used to shave portions of their heads, leaving around 82 students with uneven, half-bald hairstyles.

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Photos That Sparked Anger

The matter came to light when pictures of the students surfaced. Parents were shocked by what they saw and demanded to know why children had been made to look this way. The images spread quickly, drawing attention from local residents and officials.

A Second Haircut At Midnight

After the photographs emerged, officials from a higher office reportedly contacted the school and directed that the students’ hair be made uniform. The haircuts were then done again late at night. Reports say the process began around 11 pm, when some students were preparing to sleep, and continued until about 4 am on Sunday.

Superintendent’s Defence

School superintendent Prashant Meshram has defended the decision. He says it was taken in the students’ interest and that there was no wrong intention. According to him, students had been unable to get regular haircuts for some time because of the rains, and some were not keeping their hair clean.

Show-Cause Notice Issued

School principal Prashant Giri has issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent. Parents say this is not enough. They have asked for a detailed and impartial investigation and strict action against everyone found responsible.

What Happens Next

Several questions remain. Will senior officials record the children’s statements and examine the claim that playing led to the punishment? Will the superintendent’s reply to the notice satisfy the authorities? Why were children allegedly woken or kept awake until 4 am for a second round of haircuts? And will the case end with a notice or lead to real accountability?

For now, dozens of children have gone through a night they may not forget, and their parents are waiting to see whether the system will answer for it.

Also Read: Widowed Woman Chased By Mysterious Man In Monkey Cap, She Flees To Neighbour’s Home Where Attacker Shoots Her Dead; What Exactly Happened In Delhi’s Sultanpur?

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82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious
Tags: Chandrapur districthalf bald studentsMaharashtra caseregional news

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82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

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82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

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82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious
82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious
82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious
82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious
82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

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