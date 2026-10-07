83-Year-Old Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Over Property Row In Lonavala, Then Calls It An Accident: What Happened?

The shooting incident leading to the death of a 33-year-old lawyer in Lonavla was initially thought of as an accident. However, one detail about the bullet wound led to a change of course for the case, as far as investigations were concerned. According to the police, the wound does not match the allegation of the family members that there had been an accidental discharge from the rifle while cleaning it.

Abhay Marathe was allegedly murdered in a property dispute with his 83-year-old grandfather. Pune Rural police provided this information. The grandfather, Motiram Marathe, has been booked with murder charges on Monday.

A ‘Accidental Shooting’ Claim Starts Raising Questions

Lonavla City police were alerted by a hospital on Monday afternoon after Abhay was brought in with a bullet injury and declared dead. His family initially told police and doctors that Abhay had been cleaning Motiram’s licensed 12-bore rifle inside their hotel when it accidentally fired. The bullet allegedly struck him in the chest.

Police first registered an accidental death case. The case, however, took a different turn when Abhay’s body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for a post-mortem examination.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, additional superintendent Shubham Kumar and local crime branch inspector Pramod Kshirsagar examined the injury.

“Self-inflicted or accidental firearm injuries are different from the injury we found on Abhay. In an accidental firing, it is unlikely for a rifle bullet to hit the chest,” Gill said.

Blood On The Hotel Wall Changed The Investigation

The crime branch then visited the hotel where the shooting was allegedly reported to have taken place. Investigators found a pool of blood on the wall beside the hotel counter and another pool nearby. Blood splatters were also noticed on a wall around five feet above the ground.

“This increased our suspicion that Abhay was shot dead inside the hotel,” Gill said. Police then questioned hotel workers and the manager. During questioning, investigators were told about an ongoing disagreement between Abhay and his grandfather over the sale of a property.

Property Dispute Allegedly Ended In Gunfire

According to police, Motiram had opposed the proposed property sale.

“They again had a heated argument over the issue around 11.30 am on Monday. Abhay allegedly charged at his grandfather during the argument. Motiram then took out his licensed rifle and shot his grandson dead,” Gill said.

Police allege that the family subsequently tried to present the shooting as an accident.

CCTV Cameras And DVR Allegedly Removed

Investigators said Abhay’s sister, uncle, aunt and cousin reached the hotel after learning about the shooting. According to police, they moved Abhay’s body into a room and allegedly removed the CCTV cameras and digital video recorder (DVR), later hiding them.

“They threatened the hotel employees against revealing anything. Thereafter, they informed Abhay’s parents about the incident,” Gill said.

The four relatives arrested in connection with the alleged destruction of evidence were Rajashri Pawar, 58; Hiraman Marathe, 54; Kavita Marathe, Hiraman’s wife; and Manoj Marathe, 32.

Police said Motiram had two licensed rifles. He had obtained the licences in 1970 for hunting. The accused have been charged under Sections 103, 238 and 241 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.